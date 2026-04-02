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Meryl Streep to star in Netflix’s ‘The Corrections’ series adaptation

Meryl Streep poses in green and black mesh top.
Meryl Streep will lead a new Netflix series adapted from Jonathan Franzen’s 2001 novel “The Corrections.”
(Millie Turner / Invision / Associated Press)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
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A TV adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s seminal 2001 novel, “The Corrections,” has finally found a home at Netflix.

The streaming service on Thursday announced its acquisition of the Paramount Television Studios project, which has been in development since 2024 (and shopped around for much longer). Netflix ordered “The Corrections” straight to series, meaning the drama will skip the pilot phase and likely take a fast track to release.

Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep will star in the limited series, directed by Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”) and written by Franzen.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - September 15, 2024 - Meryl Streep arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Netflix in a statement described “The Corrections” as “a sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family whose three unmoored adult siblings desperately resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together — each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents.”

“Let’s pack our bags, grab some tinsel and emotionally prepare for a hearty serving of family dysfunction,” the streamer said.

“The Corrections” limited series comes 25 years after Franzen published his National Book Award-winning novel, which he famously blindfolded himself to finish. Previous attempted adaptations, including an HBO production helmed by Noah Baumbach and starring Ewan McGregor and Greta Gerwig (among a slew of other stars), were reportedly squashed due to difficulties translating the book’s narrative style on screen.

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A release date has yet to be announced.

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Recently, Streep lent her voice to blockbusters “Hoppers” and “Project Hail Mary.” She also stars in the upcoming sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada,” hitting theaters May 1.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will also reprise their roles for the highly anticipated movie, whose predecessor last year finally received a cosign from Anna Wintour.

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Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

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