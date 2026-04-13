‘The Dark Wizard’ examines the soaring life and death of a legendary climber

For years, Dean Potter stood atop the climbing world, attaining a mystique as a rebellious spirit who carved his own path up mountains and into the sky — through BASE jumping and wingsuit flying.
But Potter, who struggled with unchecked mental illness, depicted himself as an antihero outsider with a spiritual connection to the ravens of Yosemite, and could also be juvenile, selfish and oblivious. Until his death in 2015, Potter pushed at every boundary he saw, even when it meant courting controversy or costing him friendships and business deals.
Well Documented
With networks and streamers seeking to create compelling content, many have found the answer in true stories. But with the surge in documentaries, it can be hard to sift through what’s worth your time. Each month, we provide an inside look at a documentary and others you should add to your queue.
Now Potter is the subject of “The Dark Wizard,” a four-part HBO documentary series premiering Tuesday that not only soars to the greatest heights he achieved but burrows inside his mind thanks to in-depth interviews — including blunt talk from his rival Alex Honnold of “Free Solo” fame — and access to the introspective torment recorded in his personal journals. The result is an often exhilarating, often disturbing and always poignant tale of an artist and adventurer who lived to challenge the limits of what humans could do.
Filmmakers Nick Rosen and Peter Mortimer knew and worked with Potter for years. They spoke recently by video about their efforts to capture the rise and fall of a modern Icarus. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
They experienced a rarefied state — a gap between life and death as narrow as the notch they were attempting to clear at dusk Saturday.
What was the driving force behind telling this story and why now, more than a decade after his death?
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Rosen: Dean was this larger-than-life icon in the climbing world, but we did not want to make a hagiography. We wanted to peel back these contradictory layers — he wants to be pure but he has an egoic need for public glory — and show these things do battle with each other inside him.
Mortimer: The story is Dean’s complexity — his complex relationship with climbing, with his own motivations, with his friends. And as filmmakers, we knew this was the big story from our world, but when someone passes away, you have to wait until the timing feels right.
Rosen: It was valuable to wait long enough that even these crusty Gen X dudes are looking back through a lens of sensitivity around mental health, abusive relationships and the toxic machismo that was taken for granted and almost celebrated at a certain time. We caught them at a moment when they could look back with a nuanced perspective.
Did your friendship and working relationship with Dean make this project easier or harder?
Rosen: Both. It granted us a level of access to his inner circle and his sister, Elizabeth, who provided us with his personal journals. That trust was really important.
Mortimer: I’d known Dean for more than 10 years but I couldn’t believe the vulnerable side in his journals — he was so open and so questioning. He was like an insecure teenager.
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Rosen: I did not have a simple relationship with Dean, so if the documentary is inflected emotionally with our personal experience, it wasn’t all positive. There’s love but there were really challenging aspects of his personality that we wanted to understand better.
What about Alex Honnold — his candor is refreshing but he still seems eager to puncture Dean’s mystique. Did you expect that attitude?
Rosen: We expected it from him because we know Alex. He says exactly what he thinks. He talks about Dean as this inspiration and visionary guy but he also just says, “I’m going to call B.S. on all the spiritual, mystical stuff.” The documentary gave us a chance to go pretty deep into Alex, too. As someone said, Dean was a human but Alex is a machine. I think Alex’s critiques are more revealing about Alex than about Dean.
Rock climber Alex Honnold, a California native, has ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective equipment.
Dean always talked about his demons and being driven by the “death consequence” of his sport. Could he have been great without those demons?
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Rosen: Our journey into Dean’s interior world showed that those feats were undergirded by his need to face his fears through a really elaborate process, with all his planning and then doing it. These big projects were perfect for Dean — as someone who’s undiagnosed and unmedicated with a pretty serious mental illness, he found a way to, at least, grasp moments of peace through the crucible of these acts. It was his only therapy.
Mortimer: He needed to go deep and face death. You can see afterwards he’s walking on air and couldn’t be happier.
Do you wish that at a certain point, after he went to therapy, that he had taken medication, even if it meant he stopped pursuing such monumental acts?
Mortimer: His mental health struggles are so connected with his need to do these incredible, beautiful things. As a filmmaker and as a fan, I admired what he did and was glad he was going through the struggle to accomplish these things.
But as someone who knew him, you want the best for your friends, you want them to be stable and to be happy and to survive.
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Rosen: I do wish that he had access to the kind of mental health care that would have helped him because he lived a life that was really marked by pain. However, given the cards that Dean was dealt in a time before people were more literate about mental health, and despite the pain he caused other people, at least he was able to make a beautiful ride out of his life.
2
‘Secrets of the Bees’ (National Geographic, Hulu, Disney+)
This two-parter zooms in on the bees, literally taking us inside the hive with cameras that let us see eggs getting laid and newborns emerging as we learn the ins and outs of hive life. This docuseries was created by National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory, a cinematographer for legendary nature filmmaker David Attenborough, who knows how to dazzle with close-up imagery.
But Gregory also has great stories to tell, like the Asian bees who band together to fight off murder hornets; the red-tailed mason bees, who lay eggs in snail shells after excavating soil and building a fortress of sticks to protect their offspring, and the bees in a science lab who demonstrate that these tiny creatures are capable both of play and second-order thinking.
3
‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’ (Netflix)
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Christine Marie and her husband Tolga Katas moved to Colorado City, Ariz., with the vague notion of helping members of the Fundamental Latter-Day Saints community, who had been floundering after the cult’s leader, Warren Jeffs, was convicted of molesting sexually assaulting. With Katas filming everything, Marie — a former Mormon who had herself been seduced by a cult leader and sex-trafficked — befriends the wary locals.
When one man, Samuel Bateman, transforms himself from a schlubby loser to a new cult leader, Marie realizes he’s a predator and goes undercover, befriending him to bring him down. The four-episode docuseries is too forgiving of the FLDS women who devotedly followed Jeffs’ bizarre edicts (even after he went to prison) and are quoted as if they’re rational people and reliable sources. But director Rachel Dretzin shapes Marie’s footage and fresh interviews into an unusual but worthy tale of one woman’s commitment to bring down an evildoer.
4
‘#Skyking’ (Hulu)
This recounts the tragedy of a young man, Richard “Beebo” Russell, who in the throes of mental illness stole a plane and managed to take off into the Pacific Northwest. There’s limited footage (and static reenactment shots), but the never-before-heard audio between Russell and air traffic control is riveting. However, the film never asks why a therapist or crisis negotiator wasn’t brought in to assist air traffic control in trying to save Russell’s life. The film also could have explored more deeply the workplace crisis and untreated mental health issues both in terms of Russell’s life and in the broader sense of what it means for America today. Still, it does puncture the social media myth that this was a rebel’s wild stunt.
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