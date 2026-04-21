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‘The Boys’ co-stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit reportedly marry in Australia

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit smiling at each other
“The Boys” stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are reportedly married.
(Monica Schipper / Getty Images)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Actors Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit have reportedly tied the knot.

The couple got married Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia, according to the Daily Telegraph. Their star-studded guest list reportedly included Quaid’s parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, as well as actors Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner and Henry Golding. The couple’s “The Boys” co-stars Karl Urban, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell were also said to have been in attendance.

The younger Quaid plays Hughie Campbell in Prime Video’s satirical series about a group of anti-superhero vigilantes. Doumit joined “The Boys” in the second season as Victoria Neuman, an up-and-coming politician with a superpowered secret. The pair reportedly met on set and were first romantically linked in 2022.

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Travel & Experiences

How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Jack Quaid

For the action star, the list includes a pancakes at Swingers Diner, a stop at Golden Apple comic book shop and movie night at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Local Nepalese restaurant Smokey Horse congratulated the newlyweds in a Sunday Instagram post. The caption, wishing Quaid and Doumit “boundless happiness and good fortune,” accompanied a slideshow of photos featuring the couple, along with Minifie, Emily Browning and Eddie O’Keefe, celebrating in the establishment.

Urban also posted a series of photos of himself “suited and booted” on Instagram on Sunday.

Last year, Quaid told The Times that he and Doumit “have a whole morning routine” involving coffee, music and sometimes even a board game.

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“We’ll go out onto our balcony, have our coffee and play backgammon,” Quaid said while describing his ideal L.A. Sunday. “Backgammon is something I learned on the set of ‘The Boys.’ It’s just such a fun game that keeps your mind active. You’re not on your phone and it’s nice to play with someone that you love, obviously.”

“The Boys” is currently in its fifth and final season.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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