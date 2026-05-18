New ‘Lanterns’ teaser features Green Lantern superpowers and a Laura Linney appearance

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HBO Max is here to remind you that “Lanterns” is a superhero show.

The streamer released a new teaser on Monday for its DC Universe crime drama that offers new glimpses of Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern superpowers as well as a first look at a mysterious character portrayed by Laura Linney.

“This ring? It’s the greatest weapon in the universe,” Kyle Chandler’s veteran superhero says to John Stewart, the new Lantern recruit played by Aaron Pierre. “When and if to use it, that’s the whole ballgame, Junior.”

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Unlike the show’s first teaser, the new clip includes footage of Jordan using his power ring to manifest shields, take flight and even create counterfeit money. In the comics, Green Lanterns are known for their signature rings, which enable their wearers to create anything they can imagine from their energy.

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“Power like that, shouldn’t you have to work for it?” Stewart asks of his mentor.

Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, “Lanterns” has been touted as a crime thriller involving DC’s well-known pair of intergalactic cops. The series will see the duo drawn into an Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the Midwest while also navigating a changing of the Lantern guard.

The new teaser confirms that the show’s cast also includes Linney. While her character‘s identity has been kept under wraps, she appears to have a connection to Stewart. The footage also includes a glimpse of Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner, who previously appeared in the DCU film “Superman” (2025) and the second season of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker.”

The “Lanterns” cast also includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

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“Lanterns” will premiere Aug. 16 on HBO and HBO Max.