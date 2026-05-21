To celebrate the country’s 250th, PBS Kids is taking young viewers across America

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

PBS Kids thinks of its programming in terms of windows and mirrors.

When young viewers watch one of its shows, the hope is they see some aspect of their own life on the screen. Or, alternatively, that they get a peek into a whole new world and learn about kids from different communities and backgrounds. That goal is the throughline for “PBS Kids Across America,” a block of programming tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States. It celebrates the diversity of our country and the children who live here while dropping some history lessons and civics knowledge along the way.

The hope is that after watching the “PBS Kids Across America” programming, children not only come to appreciate differences but also start to understand the commonalities that unite everybody, says Dorothea Gillim, executive producer and creative director of GBH Kids. “I also hope that kids come away with pride in their own communities and pride in this country,” she adds.

“Wowsabout,” a new Jim Henson Co. special, premiered earlier this month. (The Jim Henson Co. for Wowsabout)

Advertisement

“PBS Kids Across America” kicked off May 1 with “Wowsabout,” a new Jim Henson Co. special. Filmed on location in Sequoia National Park, “Wowsabout” follows live-action puppets Roxy, a hedgehog, and Ronald, a pig, as they go on a camping trip and learn about the marvels of nature.

“America’s Awesome Kids” premieres Friday. The series of 25 shorts, done in collaboration with PBS member stations, features children from around the United States celebrating their families, their community and all the activities they do that make their lives so special. Among the children featured is 11-year-old Luke from Los Banos (his last name was not provided). Injured in a playground accident in 2023, Luke now uses a wheelchair, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing all the things that he loves, including adaptive basketball. (You can watch the exclusive premiere of Luke’s segment here.)

“He’s just another kid,” Gillim says. “That’s the cool thing. All these kids are unique and different in their own way, but there’s so much that all kids have in common. It’s fun to play up both the differences and similarities among the kids.”

For Luke, being part of the series has made him feel like a “superstar.” But he and his family also have a larger message they hope kids watching will take away from his segment. “No matter what life gives you, you can still do amazing things,” says his mother, Ali. “You can be active. You can give back to your community and you can be a really happy kid even when things kind of don’t go your way or how they’re expected to go.”

Advertisement

Another series, “City Island: USA!,” is a special of six shorts, following Watt, a light bulb, and his best friend, Windy, a kite. Premiering June 12, the episodes follow Watt and Windy as they visit national landmarks like the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to learn about the history of the United States. “We’ve always highlighted civics, social studies, history, economics and very specifically about how countries operate,” says series creator and executive producer Aaron Augenblick.

The conceit of “City Island: USA!” is that the landmarks themselves come to life. So Watt and Windy can talk directly to Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park or chat up the Statue of Liberty (who speaks with a French accent, naturally). Having these cultural and historical touchstones become anthropomorphized not only takes viewers to places they might not get a chance to visit in person but also to make history more approachable.

The characters of “City Island: USA!” at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. (Future Brain Media)

“It’s always about communication,” Augenblick says. “Are we connecting with the viewer? They’re going to Boston Harbor. They’re going to the Hoover Dam and they’re hearing directly from the landmarks and they’re speaking personally. ‘Oh, this is what I do. Here’s why I’m proud of my role here in the country.’ There’s a power to that.”

Young viewers will also be able to print and cut out their own Watt and Windy on the PBS Kids website and take them on trips to their own local landmarks.

This programming comes at a very crucial time, says Augenblick. “It couldn’t be more important now,” he says. “Some of the worst things that happen in history are all based on ignorance. People not understanding the situation or understanding each other. At a time when it feels very chaotic in our country, it’s so important to me to give kids the tools to understand how the country actually operates.”

Advertisement

He mentions how Ken Burns’ docuseries “The American Revolution” demonstrated the founding fathers’ intention to create a country that was fair to all and that equality is part of America’s foundation.

“Fairness is part of our country. Kindness is part of the way our country should be operating,” he says. “So hopefully there’s going to be a next generation of young kids that might grow up and have a deeper understanding of fairness and the way things are supposed to operate with actual real community engagement.”

The popular series “Molly of Denali” will have a special episode titled “Happy Birthday Qyah.” (WGBH Educational Foundation)

In addition to the new series, two of PBS Kids’ most popular shows will have brand new programming. A special episode of “Molly of Denali,” titled “Happy Birthday Qyah,” premieres June 15. In the episode, Molly and her best friend Tooey go on an adventure to investigate how old their village of Qyah, Alaska, is and realize 250 years isn’t actually that old when they learn how long people have been living on their native land.

“This is a story that really resonates with this idea of celebrating history and looking back and kind of understanding what happened before you and what’s happening now,” says Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager, PBS Kids. “How did people in your neighborhood live in another time? What’s different and what’s the same?”

And on July 2, “Alma’s Way” celebrates America’s birthday with a two-minute short that finds Alma, a Puerto Rican girl who lives in the South Bronx, exploring how much her neighborhood has changed over the years.

Advertisement

“Alma’s Way” creator Sonia Manzano says PBS Kids prioritizes that every child is reflected on screen and that marginalized people feel seen. “‘Alma’s Way’ proudly takes its seat at the celebratory table of our great nation,” she says.

Of course, this all comes at a time when PBS is experiencing extreme funding cuts. “America’s Awesome Kids,” for example, was funded by the Corp. for Public Broadcasting which was defunded by the Trump administration last year.

“There’s also a great public media story here to tell that we started this right before defunding. It’s been an incredible bright spot to be working on this project throughout this last year to be able to come together and leverage the really unique strength of public media,” Gillim says. “We have such deep roots in our local communities and we know all those communities know best the stories they can tell. I think that’s something that only public media can do.”