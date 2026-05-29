Rhaenyra and her many dragons take King’s Landing in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 final trailer
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
“House of the Dragon” Season 3 will see Rhaenyra Targaryen take back King’s Landing — but the war is far from over.
HBO on Friday released the final trailer for the upcoming season of its epic fantasy, which teases brutal battles, many dragons and the Targaryen queen returning to the capital of the Seven Kingdoms to claim the Iron Throne.
“I see you have been merciful,” Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke) says to her childhood friend (Emma D’Arcy) in the clip. “But the crown is a weight that crushes. You’ll do things that spell death for all involved.”
And if the trailer is any indication, there will be a lot of bloodshed in Season 3.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 finale: Rhaenyra and Alicent’s ‘battle between pain and love’
Geeta Vasant Patel, director of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 finale, discusses Rhaenyra and Alicent’s relationship, Daemon’s vision and filming the episode’s montages.
The second season of “House of the Dragon” left off with Rhaenyra and Alicent plotting for the former to take King’s Landing with minimal resistance in exchange for the latter’s freedom. Unfortunately, Alicent’s promised tribute — her son King Aegon II — has fled his castle so things won’t go exactly as planned.
After a slowburn of a second season, a higher octane Season 3 will kick off with the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet, a fight at sea that is regarded as one of the bloodiest and most violent clashes in the history of Westeros. “House of the Dragon” showrunner Ryan Condal recently told Entertainment Weekly that the premiere is “arguably the craziest episode of television ever made.”
The new trailer shows that everyone will be reeling in the aftermath. According to the footage, what awaits Rhaenyra during her reign are fearful subjects, conniving enemies, sleepless nights and plenty of anguish.
“In a war, all suffer,” Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) says in the trailer.
“House of the Dragon” Season 3 will premiere June 21.