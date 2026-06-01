‘Euphoria’ has ended after three seasons. Why Sam Levinson wanted to honor Angus Cloud with the finale

The story arc of Rue (Zendaya) concluded with the series finale of “Euphoria.”

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This story contains some spoilers for the series finale of “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria” is officially over.

Sunday’s Season 3 finale of the turbulent drama starring Zendaya as troubled drug addict Rue Bennett also marked the conclusion of the series, creator Sam Levinson announced on “Popcast,” the New York Times’ pop culture podcast. HBO confirms the episode was the series finale.

“In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me,” Levinson told the outlet. “I’m just immensely proud of the work we did, the story we told. It’s a tragic one in the end, but it’s the truth.”

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The finale included a number of shocking deaths, including Rue’s of an accidental overdose.

“If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it’s very possible it’ll kill you,” Levinson added. “And I think it was a way of honoring Angus [Cloud] and saying a prayer for the future.”

Cloud, who portrayed the endearing drug dealer Fezco O’Neill in the show’s first two seasons, died of acute intoxication — an accidental overdose — in 2023. He was 25. Fez was one of Rue’s closest friends om the show.

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“I think in the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction,” Levinson says in HBO’s behind-the-scenes video that aired following Episode 8. “I also wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create.”

“Euphoria” was a breakout show for many of its young stars. In addition to Zendaya, who has won two Emmy awards for her performance as Rue, the cast included Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.

HBO’s video included clips of Zendaya’s final days of filming on the show, as well as her expressing gratitude to her fellow cast and crew members.

“Many of you have been here from the beginning and watched me grow up,” Zendaya says. “It’s been such a pleasure and an honor.”

The finale also included a tribute to Cloud and his character, whose absence in the beginning of the season was attributed to Fez serving time. Cloud’s death changed the trajectory of Rue’s story to address the “very real consequences” of addiction, Levinson told “Popcast.”

“I wanted to tell the story for Angus and for people who weren’t granted a second chance,” Levinson reiterated in HBO’s behind-the-scenes video. “People relapse. They f— up. They’re not ready to get clean. And they weren’t dying like they are now with the influx of fentanyl into this country. I can say with absolute certainty that if I was going through what I went through when I was younger now, I wouldn’t be here either. There’s no reason to sugarcoat it.”