Dismissed ‘Love Island USA’ contestant Vasana Montgomery apologizes for racial slur video: ‘No excuse’

‘Love Island USA’ contestant Vasana Montgomery, who was booted from the series ahead of its premiere this week, issues a statement apologizing for her racial-slur social media videos.

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A “Love Island USA” contestant says she takes full ownership for the controversial social media videos that cost her a spot in the hit reality TV series this week.

Peacock swiftly dismissed Vasana Montgomery from the Season 8 cast of “Love Island USA” as she faced backlash over recently surfaced social media videos in which she can be seen using a racial slur. In a statement shared to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Montgomery said the videos of her using the N-word were taken during her teen years. “There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry,” she said.

“I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words,” Montgomery, based in Beaverton, Ore., continued in her post. “I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people.”

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A brief video that circulated on social media last weekend shows Montgomery rapping along to a song and saying the racial slur. She also can be heard saying the N-word while playing a shooting game at an arcade, according to TMZ and Variety.

Montgomery is the third “Love Island USA” contestant in two years to face scrutiny for apparently using a racial slur: contestants Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar also faced consequences over social media posts.

On Wednesday, Montgomery said she has “grown a lot as a person” since her teen years and has dedicated time to “educate myself, listen, learn and better understand the impact that language can have.” She acknowledged that her progress over the years does not undo the mistakes and wrote that she is “not asking anyone to excuse it.”

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Peacock announced last week that Montgomery was among the bombshells entering the villa in Fiji for the latest season. On Monday, The Times confirmed that the reality TV series parted ways with Montgomery. A source familiar with “Love Island USA” production said earlier this week that the videos surfaced on social media from a private account and were not published until after the cast announcement. The source also noted that, if the videos were private, they would not have been viewable during Peacock’s vetting process.

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In the cast reveal, Montgomery described herself as “the full package.” In Wednesday’s statement, Montgomery took a different tone and underlined her belief in accountability but also in “growth, learning and becoming better.” She ended her statement: “To anyone I hurt or disappointed, I am truly sorry.”

“Love Island USA” Season 8 premiered Tuesday on Peacock, with host and “Vanderpump Rules” alumna Ariana Madix back at the helm. The series streams on Peacock at 6 p.m. and airs new episodes daily except on Wednesdays.