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Kaley Cuoco announces she is expecting her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco wearing dark suits and holding hands in front of a backdrop
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their second child together.
(Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Assn.)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting another bundle of joy.

The “Flight Attendant” actor shared on Wednesday that she is pregnant with their second child on Instagram.

“completing our little family , what a dream come true !” Cuoco wrote in her announcement. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!!”

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The emoji-filled caption accompanies a slideshow of photos featuring Cuoco, Pelphrey and their 3-year-old Matilda posing with a cake that is pink on the inside and covered in rainbow sprinkles. Also included are photos of the “Big Bang Theory” actor showing off her baby bump, as well as a sonogram image.

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“[Tom Pelphrey] girl dad for life,” Cuoco continues in her caption. “and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!”

Cuoco confirmed her relationship with the “Ozark” actor in 2022, and the couple announced their engagement in 2024. They welcomed Matilda in March 2023.

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On Wednesday, the “Vanished” star also shared a glimpse into her family’s life on her Instagram story. In a short video, Pelphry and Matilda can be seen cheering on the New York Knicks and star guard Jalen Brunson during Game 4 of the NBA Finals from their couch.

“Here we go,” Matilda cheers, repeating her father‘s chants. “Come on Brunson!”

Cuoco shared a social media tribute to Pelphry for their anniversary in April.

“I met you 4 years ago today, and wow I could never have dreamt this life up,” Cuoco wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I love you @tommypelphrey through every high and low , every laugh and tea, with every ounce of my being!”

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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