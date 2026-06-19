No time to rewatch ‘House of the Dragon’? Here’s everything to know for Season 3

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is ready to finally claim her throne in “House of the Dragon” Season 3.

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“House of the Dragon” is unveiling the next chapter of its Targaryen family drama.

Premiering Sunday, Season 3 of HBO’s epic fantasy will pick up right after the events of the second season, which ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the displaced would-be ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, finally finding some momentum in her campaign to claim the Iron Throne.

The Targaryen civil war has been a bit of a slow burn so far, though both sides of the family have suffered major casualties. That’s likely to change in Season 3, now that both factions have added key reinforcements.

Why are the Targaryens fighting?

“House of the Dragon” is about the Targaryen war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne stems from her father, King Viserys I, naming her his heir, despite women traditionally being overlooked in the line of succession.

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But when King Viserys died, his eldest son Aegon was crowned king instead. King Aegon II is Rhaenyra’s younger half-brother who was born after she had already been announced as Viserys’ heir.

Rhaenyra’s supporters, known as the Blacks, include her uncle-turned-husband Daemon Targaryen and their children, as well as Corlys Velaryon.

Aegon’s faction, the Greens, includes his mother Alicent Hightower, Rhaenyra’s childhood friend; and siblings Helaena (his wife), Aemond and Daeron.

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Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) in “House of the Dragon” Season 3. (Theo Whiteman / HBO)

What happened in Season 2?

Much of “House of the Dragon” Season 2 involved both sides assembling allies and establishing battle lines — but there was plenty of bloodshed along the way.

The season kicked off with Rhaenyra demanding vengeance against Aemond for killing her son Lucerys. Unfortunately, Daemon’s hired assassins killed Aegon’s young son Jaehaerys instead so any real possibility for a family reconciliation was lost.

The big battle of the season happened at Rook’s Rest, where Princess Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were killed by Aemond and his dragon Vhagar while fighting Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre. Aegon was severely injured by Aemond and Vhagar in that battle.

Aemond was named Prince Regent in the aftermath, and seized control of the Iron Throne while Aegon recovered.

The Greens made a key alliance with the Triarchy to fortify its naval forces. The Blacks, meanwhile, essentially held open tryouts to find new dragonriders to add more aerial firepower. They also gained more ground troops thanks to Daemon’s efforts in the Riverlands.

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How did the season end?

In the Season 2 finale, Alicent took a secret trip to Dragonstone to make a deal with Rhaenyra. She offered to essentially hand over the Iron Throne while Aemond was away if Rhaenyra promised to spare her and her family. When Rhaenyra insisted that Aegon had to die for her to properly claim victory, Alicent agreed.

Unfortunately for them, Aegon had snuck out of King’s Landing with the help of Larys Strong.

Meanwhile, various troops led by Criston Cole, Gwayne Hightower, Jason Lannister and others were on the move.

Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is on the move in “House of the Dragon” Season 3. (Theo Whiteman / HBO)

Just how many dragons are at this dance?

The Greens have four dragons ridden by the Targaryen siblings, but not all are currently available for battle.

Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre are both injured. Helaena, whose dragon is Dreamfyre, told Aemond that she would not join him in battle. The oldest and largest is Aemond’s dragon Vhagar, who has already triumphed over a couple of Team Black’s dragonriders.

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Their youngest brother Daeron rides Tessarion, but they have not yet joined the fray.

The Blacks, meanwhile, currently have seven dragons among them, including Rhaenyra‘s beast Syrax. Daemon, who has the most experience in battle, rides Caraxes. Their children Jacaerys and Baela’s dragons are Vermax and Moondancer, respectively.

Newly added to the mix are lowborn dragonriders of Valyrian descent, Addam of Hull (whose father is Corlys Velaryon), Hugh and Ulf. Their respective dragons are Seasmoke, Vermithor and Silverwing.

There are also some wild dragons in Westeros like the one Rhaena (Daemon’s daughter, Baela’s sister) encounters in the Vale called Sheepstealer.

Dragons will battle in “House of the Dragon” Season 3. (HBO)

What can we expect from Season 3?

Season 3 will kick off with a massive clash on the sea known as the Battle of the Gullet. This will involve Corlys Velaryon and his fleet trying to fend off an attack by Tyland Lannister and the Triarchy. It’s also no secret that Rhaenyra will make her way back to the Red Keep to claim King’s Landing.

New characters such as Ormund Hightower (Alicent’s cousin) and Daeron Targaryen (Alicent’s youngest son) will officially join the action for the Greens in Season 3. The Blacks can expect reinforcements from the north in the form of the Winter Wolves.

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Other loose ends from previous seasons include Rhaena’s quest to tame a wild dragon and the status of Rhaenyra’s youngest children who were sent away for their safety. There is also the mystery around the captivity of Otto Hightower, Alicent’s father.