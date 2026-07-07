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Television

Mariska Hargitay to host 2026 Emmy Awards

Actor Mariska Hargitay smiles in a black shirt and crystal-studded black jacket
Mariska Hargitay on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The actor will host the awards show this year.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Maira Garcia
By Maira Garcia
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Capt. Olivia Benson is taking on a new role on NBC, or rather the actor who plays her is. Mariska Hargitay will be hosting the 78th Emmy Awards.

Networks, which broadcast the show on a rotating basis, often tap stars from their lineups to host the awards show. Hargitay has been a stalwart of NBC, starring in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for 27 seasons. She’s an unconventional choice for host as she’s best known for her dramatic roles — the Emmys have tapped stand-up comedians and comedic actors to helm the show in recent years, including Nate Bargatze in 2025. Hargitay would be the first woman to host since Jane Lynch in 2011.

FILE - An Emmy statue is displayed Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Jan. 15, 2024, after a fourth-month delay. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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“It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” said Hargitay in a statement released on Tuesday. “Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us.”

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The ceremony will be held on Sept. 14 and broadcast live from Los Angeles. Hargitay is a previous Emmy winner, earning recognition for her role as Benson in 2011. She has been nominated eight times overall.

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“Mariska is one of television’s most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and in culture,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego in a statement Tuesday. “We’re so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year’s Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television.”

The Emmy nominations will be announced Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. In addition to airing on NBC, the Emmy Awards will stream on Peacock at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 14.

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Maira Garcia

Maira Garcia is the television editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was an editor on the culture desk at the New York Times. A native of Texas, she graduated from Texas State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mass communication.

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