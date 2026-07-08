‘Hacks’ breaks record for most Emmy nominations for a comedy in a single year

“Hacks” received 24 Emmy nominations, breaking the record for most noms for a comedy series previously set by “The Studio” and “The Bear.” Stars Hannah Einbinder, left, and Jean Smart were each nominated for the fifth time.

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“Hacks” just set an Emmy Awards record that would impress Deborah Vance herself.

The acclaimed HBO Max series received 24 Emmy nominations for its fifth and final season (25, if you count its nom for short form nonfiction or reality series), breaking the record for most noms by a comedy series in a single year, which was previously established by “The Bear” in 2024 with 23 nominations and tied by “The Studio” last year.

The show chronicles the unbreakable but complex bond between Vance, a Las Vegas comedy legend in decline played by Jean Smart, and her socially conscious right-hand writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). It concluded in May with a final season that tackled Hollywood injustices, intergenerational relationships and legacy-building with lighthearted wit.

Television ‘The Pitt’ scores 25 nominations overall, including 13 acting nominations The HBO Max series earned a nod for drama series for the second year in a row and received 13 acting nominations, just one shy of tying the record set by ‘Succession.’

Smart was once again nominated for lead actress in a comedy series. She has won the Emmy in that category four consecutive times since the show was first nominated in 2021 and has garnered a career total of seven Emmy Awards. Winning an eighth would mean tying Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for most Emmys won by a female performer.

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Einbinder was also recognized for the fifth time in the supporting actress category. She won her first Emmy last year for the role.

“What can I say? Being recognized by my peers in this way is the cherry on top of the most creatively fulfilling experience of my life,” Einbinder said in a statement. “I’m unbelievably honored to be nominated alongside such talented women who I so deeply admire. And, of course, I’m especially grateful to Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello for changing my life 6 years ago. Hacks forever!!!”

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In addition to Smart and Einbinder, Meg Stalter and show co-creator Downs were nominated for supporting actress and actor in a comedy, respectively. The show also nabbed five nominations for guest actress in a comedy series for Leslie Bibb, Cherry Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson and Lauren Weedman.

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It was nominated for outstanding comedy series alongside “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shrinking” and “Widow’s Bay.”