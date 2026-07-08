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Michelle Pfeiffer gets an Emmy nomination for ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

A blond woman in a black outfit stands in front of pink backdrop with her hand on her hip.
Michelle Pfeiffer photographed in New York earlier this year.
(The Tyler Twins / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow
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Michelle Pfeiffer’s return to series television after years of concentrating on feature films and her family has paid off in a big way. The veteran actor has a marquee Emmy nomination.

Pfeiffer earned a nomination for supporting actress in the Apple TV comedy “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” in which she plays Shyanne Millet, a single mother and former Hooters waitress whose life is upended after her college-age daughter becomes pregnant. The show received a nomination for comedy series, also earning Pfeiffer a nomination for producing the series.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is her first collaboration with her husband, series creator David E. Kelley, since they worked together on the 1996 film “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday.”

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In a recent Times story, Pfeiffer discussed her admiration for her “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” character: ”I feel like I’ve been waiting to play Shyanne my whole life. I know these women. Yes, she’s from Fullerton. I’m from Orange County as well. I love her take-no-prisoners, unapologetic in every way [persona]. It was really wonderful to see the anticipation on everyone’s face in the crew about what outfit I was going to show up in and what wild thing I was going to say.”

Pfeiffer earned her first Emmy nomination in 2017 for the HBO film “The Wizard of Lies.” She also appeared as former First Lady Betty Ford in Showtime’s 2022 project “The First Lady.”

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Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Entertainment section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

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