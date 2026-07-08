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Rob Reiner receives posthumous Emmy nomination for ‘The Bear’

Rob Reiner smiles at the camera.
Rob Reiner earned an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a comedy series for his role in “The Bear” Season 4.
(Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Eloise Rollins-Fife
By Eloise Rollins-Fife
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Rob Reiner has earned a posthumous Emmy Award nomination for his guest role in “The Bear” Season 4.

This marks Reiner’s first award nomination since his death in December and his first performance-related Emmy nom since 1978, when he won for supporting actor in a comedy series for “All in the Family.”

He last received Emmy nominations in 2024 for directing and producing “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.”

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In FX’s “The Bear,” Reiner played pragmatic restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr, who mentored line cook Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) as part of a three-episode arc in the series’ fourth season. In its series finale in late June, the show paid tribute to Reiner with a line of dialogue referencing his 1987 classic “The Princess Bride.”

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“All those days that Rob and I spent together were a lot of fun,” Gibson told the London Evening Standard in June. “I’m really happy that it looks like, ‘Oh, they must have spent so much time,’ when in actuality we just had such a great chemistry immediately.

“I got to be his last scene partner, unfortunately ... but it was just really, really great moments with someone that you grew up watching in front of the camera, then behind the camera.”

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Reiner was last seen onscreen in Larry David’s historical HBO sketch comedy series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,” portraying George Washington in a pointed diss against President Trump. The episode aired July 3.

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In addition to his acting roles, Reiner was best known for directing Hollywood classics such as “Stand by Me,” “The Princess Bride” and “When Harry Met Sally...” He and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, an accomplished photographer, were also well-established political activists and Trump critics.

Reiner and his Michelle were killed in their home in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty in February.

This is Reiner’s eighth Emmy nomination. Throughout his illustrious career, he also received one Oscar nomination in 1992 — as a producer for best picture nominee “A Few Good Men.” He was honored by colleagues and friends at the 98th Academy Awards in March.

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Eloise Rollins-Fife

Eloise Rollins-Fife is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and previously received her bachelor’s degree in cinema and media studies from the University of Southern California. A born-and-raised L.A. local, she has worked across the entertainment, fashion and service industries. Her writing has been featured in Los Angeles Magazine, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mercury News and other local and digital publications.

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