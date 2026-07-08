‘The Pitt’ scores 25 nominations overall, including 13 acting nominations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

“The Pitt” might need a gurney to help transport its haul of Emmy nominations.

HBO Max’s hit medical drama received 25 Emmy nominations on Wednesday, including recognition once again for drama series. Executive producer and star Noah Wyle was again recognized in the lead actor category for his portrayal of emotionally scarred but empathetic ER head Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, while Katherine LaNasa, who plays no-nonsense charge nurse Dana Evans, received her second nomination in the supporting actress category for her role, alongside castmates Sepideh Moafi, who joined the show’s second season as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, an attending physician whose presence causes a stir from the start.

Also nominated in the supporting actress category were first-time nominees Taylor Dearden, who plays Dr. Melissa “Mel” King, and Fiona Dourif, who plays Dr. Cassie McKay. Joining them in the supporting actor category was Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon, Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whittaker and Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot.

The 13 acting nominations came up one shy of the record set by HBO’s “Succession.” In addition to the acting nominations, the series earned two nominations for writing and one nomination for directing.

Advertisement

With its realistic, slice-of-life look at a shift inside a Pittsburgh hospital’s emergency department, the drama has been an awards force since its debut in January 2025. Its breakout season earned 13 Emmy nominations and took home five — for drama series, lead actor (Wyle), supporting actress (LaNasa), guest actor (Shawn Hatosy) and casting for a drama series.

In an interview with The Times, R. Scott Gemmill, the creator and showrunner of “The Pitt,” acknowledged the pressure of keeping the momentum going.

“There’s a little bit of concern going into the second season because we were successful, you wonder, can you maintain that?” he said. “But we try not to focus on that, and just really focus on the characters and the stories and do what we did the first season — tell really authentic, strong stories.”

Advertisement

The second season, which has been praised by critics, revolved around a shift on the Fourth of July and found the staff dealing with the demands of their patients while also preparing for Dr. Robby’s absence on the eve of his scheduled three-month sabbatical and acclimating to the leadership style of his replacement (Moafi).

Season 3 of “The Pitt” is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere next year.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.