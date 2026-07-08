Zendaya gets third Emmy nom for lead actress in ‘Euphoria’ amid a blockbuster year

Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The actor received her third Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series on Wednesday.

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It’s official: Zendaya is going for an Emmy Awards three-peat .

Smack dab in the middle of her most dominant year in Hollywood yet , the 29-year-old actor received a lead drama actress nomination for her portrayal of Rue in “Euphoria,” her third nomi in the category and sixth Emmy nomination overall.

She won the award for lead actress in a drama series in 2020 and 2022, and holds the record for both the category’s youngest-ever winner and the first Black actor to win it twice.

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Zendaya is nominated alongside Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn in the lead actress in a drama category.

While critics were less enthused about “Euphoria’s” third season compared with its first two, Zendaya’s performance was viewed more favorably by fans and critics alike.

The nomination is another big moment for Zendaya, who is having a blockbuster 2026. She is starring in some of the year’s biggest films, including A24’s “The Drama,” which was released in April; “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” both of which will hit theaters in July; and “Dune: Part Three,” coming in December.

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“I just hope you don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what, after this I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” the star told Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango in March.