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Zendaya gets third Emmy nom for lead actress in ‘Euphoria’ amid a blockbuster year

Zendaya in a black strapless gown holding an award
Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The actor received her third Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Eloise Rollins-Fife
By Eloise Rollins-Fife
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  • Zendaya lands a third lead drama actress Emmy nomination for “Euphoria,” extending her record as the category’s youngest winner.
  • The nod caps a blockbuster 2026 in which the actress stars in four major releases, from A24’s “The Drama” to new “Spider-Man,” “Odyssey” and “Dune” installments.

It’s official: Zendaya is going for an Emmy Awards three-peat.

Smack dab in the middle of her most dominant year in Hollywood yet, the 29-year-old actor received a lead drama actress nomination for her portrayal of Rue in “Euphoria,” her third nomi in the category and sixth Emmy nomination overall.

She won the award for lead actress in a drama series in 2020 and 2022, and holds the record for both the category’s youngest-ever winner and the first Black actor to win it twice.

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Awards

Emmy nominations 2026: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2026 Emmys have been announced.

Zendaya is nominated alongside Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn in the lead actress in a drama category.

While critics were less enthused about “Euphoria’s” third season compared with its first two, Zendaya’s performance was viewed more favorably by fans and critics alike.

The nomination is another big moment for Zendaya, who is having a blockbuster 2026. She is starring in some of the year’s biggest films, including A24’s “The Drama,” which was released in April; “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” both of which will hit theaters in July; and “Dune: Part Three,” coming in December.

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collage of images of Zendaya including scenes from "The Drama," "Euphoria," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Dune: Part Three"

Entertainment & Arts

Euphoria for Zendaya fans: The astonishing scope of her Hollywood takeover

With the Zendaya-thon set to begin this month with ‘The Drama,’ here’s what to know about the her upcoming projects, including ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Dune: Part Three.’

“I just hope you don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what, after this I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” the star told Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango in March.

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and HBO confirmed that the series’ third season was its last after years of speculation.

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Eloise Rollins-Fife

Eloise Rollins-Fife is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and previously received her bachelor’s degree in cinema and media studies from the University of Southern California. A born-and-raised L.A. local, she has worked across the entertainment, fashion and service industries. Her writing has been featured in Los Angeles Magazine, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mercury News and other local and digital publications.

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