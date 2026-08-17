Stephen A. Smith calls ‘Thumbs Down’ award by Black journalist group a ‘hit job’

Stephen A. Smith spoke out on Monday about the National Assn. of Black Journalists decision to give him a “Thumbs Down” award.

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Stephen A. Smith fired back at the National Assn. of Black Journalists Monday, calling the organization’s weekend presentation of a “Thumbs Down” award, because of his consistent criticism of Black female politicians, a political and “personal hit job.”

In a 44-minute address on his YouTube channel, the outspoken sports commentator said that while he was “far from perfect and ... will always try to do better on behalf of my community and for the journalism community and beyond, that does not negate the bulls— that the NABJ did.”

He added, “I’ve received a lot of insults in my day, but that might be the lowest.”

Smith said that the award had nothing to do with journalism, attributing the dishonor to board members unhappy with his political opinions: “They did not engage in journalism when it came to critiquing me.”

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“People are scared,” he added, calling himself a registered independent. “See, I talk too much and I don’t speak glowingly enough about the Democratic party.” He called out NABJ President Errin Haines, who is editor-at-large for the nonprofit news outlet The 19th, saying she and other board members did not reach out before issuing their award.

“What you did to me was beneath the organization,” he said.

And he said that he had invited Haines to discuss the award on the air, but she had declined, saying she would prefer a private conversation off the air.

A statement released Monday by the NABJ said that a representative for Smith contacted Haines and invited her to come on his program. “President Haines welcomed the opportunity to speak with Mr. Smith and proposed that they begin with a private conversation focused on listening, accountability and meaningful dialogue, with the opportunity for public engagement to follow,” said the statement. “At no point did President Haines decline a conversation with Mr. Smith or rule out a future public conversation.”

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The other recipients of the award from the NABJ included Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission; DuJuan McCoy, Circle City Broadcasting president and chief executive; CBS News and the Washington Post.

The statement continued: “As President Haines emphasized in her remarks Saturday night, the purpose of the Thumbs Down Award is not permanent condemnation or criticism for criticism’s sake. Accountability should create an opportunity for reflection, dialogue and progress. NABJ remains open to meaningful engagement with any of this year’s recipients and will continue fulfilling its responsibility to advocate for Black journalists, fair and accurate coverage of Black communities, and a strong and independent press.”

NABJ‘s presentation for the award said that Smith “has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports and media.”

The statement continued, “Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible and inclusive portrayals of Black communities.”

Smith had previously said in an X post following the news about the award that he would strike back: “This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early. The NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I’m coming.”

Smith has been increasingly vocal about his political stances as he hints at a possible presidential run. His statements, bombastic delivery and occasional praise for President Trump have come under fire in Black media and with celebrities. He accused Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas last September of using “street verbiage” in her frequent criticisms of Trump. He has also been critical of former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, tennis star Serena Williams and others.

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Smith defended those remarks on Monday, saying he felt he was being fair and was supportive of the women. He declared that supporting Black women has always been a priority in his life.

“Everything I am, everything that I have achieved, everything that has lifted me up in my life has been associated with Black women. They have been my strength, my source of inspiration and so much more my entire life,” he said.

He added that he would not have been targeted by the Black media if he had made the same sort of comments about conservative figures.

During his speech, he noted how the “Thumbs Down” award marked a reversal of NABJ’s previous embrace of him and his ESPN show “First Take,” when it hosted live broadcasts of the program during its 2024 and 2025 conventions. Smith also implied that instead of being hammered by the NABJ, he should be celebrated because he is about to be inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame.

The NABJ statement further outlined the history of the “Thumbs Down” award, saying it was first presented in 1989 and has issued it 44 times since its inception. The designaton holds “individuals and institutions across the media landscape accountable when their reporting, commentary or practices have conflicted with the organization’s mission and values. Recipients over the years have included Black and non-Black individuals and institutions. NABJ calls balls and strikes based on the conduct and issues before us, not the identity of the recipient.”

But despite his anger, Smith told listeners that he had no ill will toward the organization. “Please continue to support the NABJ.”