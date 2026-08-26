Tim Curry forever twisted the image of clowns with his terrifying portrayal of Pennywise in ‘It’

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“It’s not a man. It’s IT!”

Stephen King’s epic novel “It” injected a devilish twist on the traditionally joyful image of circus clowns with his introduction of Pennywise, a deadly clown who feeds on children. The murderous entity has earned iconic status in pop culture thanks to its central role in “It,” “It: Chapter Two” and HBO’s “It: Welcome to Derry.”

But though Bill Skarsgård’s eerie portrayal of Pennywise in the films and TV series has won high acclaim, it’s Tim Curry’s Pennywise in the 1990 ABC miniseries “It” that is considered by some horror buffs to be the most iconic version of the creature — or at minimum, the most memorable.

Curry, who died Tuesday at 80, made a gleefully evil turn as a clown that sparked nightmares for legions of Gen X and millennial viewers that continue to haunt to this day. His Pennywise is among the career-defining roles that showcased the actor’s uncanny ability to morph into a villain, whether it was as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the Lord of Darkness in “Legend” or Rooster Hannigan in “Annie.”

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Curry’s performance is even more impressive given his limited screen time — his scattered appearances as Pennywise total less than 20 minutes over a three-hour running time. But he makes all of his brief scenes count, whether he’s in a storm drain, emerging from the drain in a shower room or standing in a marsh, and his gravelly voice layers a number of chilling moments.

The two-part adaptation of “It” aired on ABC in November 1990, and drew a huge audience, attracting a reported 30 million viewers. The project starred several top stars of the time, including John Ritter, Richard Thomas, Tim Reid, Annette O’Toole, Harry Anderson and Dennis Christopher. Curry’s on-screen credit reads “special appearance.”

With a massive shock of red hair, bone-white makeup and oversized brow, Curry looked like a hellish Bozo the Clown. He would charm his victims with light banter and offers of a balloon before moving in for the kill, armed with a deep guttural voice and razor-sharp fangs.

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In one of the series’ most terrifying scenes, Pennywise comes to life inside a black-and-white photo of Derry 200 years ago when it was a mining town. As the young members of the Losers Club look on in horror, the clown addresses them directly with a lethal glare.

“I am every nightmare you’ve ever had,” he tells them. “I am your worst dream come true. I’m everything you ever were afraid of.” A gloved hand comes out of the picture to grab them.

In a later confrontation, Pennywise tells the youths, “You all taste so good when you’re afraid. I am the eater of worlds, and of children.”