Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for his guest appearance in ‘The Bear’

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Rob Reiner has won a posthumous Emmy for his appearance in Season 4 of “The Bear.”

On Sunday, the Television Academy hosted the second night of Emmy ceremonies, where guest actor awards were among those announced. Reiner, who died in December, won for guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance as Albert Schnurr, a consultant who mentored line cook Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), on the FX show’s fourth season. It was his third Emmy Award, having previously won twice for supporting actor in a comedy for “All in the Family.”

While Reiner largely focused on directing, writing and producing in the latter part of his career, he would occasionally make appearances on TV shows and in films. He was most recently seen in an episode of Larry David’s HBO series “Larry David in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: an Almost History of America,” which aired in July. In the final season of “The Bear,” which premiered at the end of June, the show nodded to Reiner, referencing a line from his 1987 film “Princess Bride.”

Guest actress in a comedy series was awarded to Betty Gilpin for “Widow’s Bay.” In the Apple TV horror-comedy series, she plays Sarah Westcott Warren, wife of the founder of the town at the center of the show.

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Television Bad Bunny wins his first Emmy for Super Bowl halftime show Bad Bunny won his first-ever Emmy Award on Saturday for his historic Super Bowl halftime show, and Mariska Hargitay, who will host the Primetime Emmy Awards, won two trophies for “My Mom Jayne.”

On the drama series side, Ernest Harden Jr. won for guest actor in a drama series for “The Pitt,” while Shailene Woodley won for guest actress in Season 2 of “Paradise.” It is the first Emmy Award for both actors.

In HBO’s medical drama, Harden played Louie, an alcoholic who was a regular visitor at the Pitt, befriending many of the doctors and nurses on staff. However, tragedy strikes after a medical emergency, leaving the staff to mourn him during the Fourth of July shift. Meanwhile, in Hulu’s postapocalyptic series, Woodley played Annie, a former tour guide at Graceland and survivor of the Day. Her storyline dovetails with Xavier, played by series lead Sterling K. Brown, and the pair share an intense and emotional moment.

Also announced were supporting actor and actress in a limited series, which went to David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, who both won their first Emmys, for “DTF St. Louis.” In the series, they play a husband and wife whose marriage is struggling, and they become enmeshed with a local TV weatherman, played by Jason Bateman, who was also nominated in the category.

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The first pair of Emmy ceremonies, formerly called the Creative Arts Emmys, were held over two nights two weekends before the Primetime Emmy Awards and honored many of the behind-the-scenes workers and craftspeople in television. An abridged version of the ceremonies will be broadcast Sept. 12 on FXX and stream on Hulu the following day. The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 14 in Los Angeles with Mariska Hargitay as host.

The winners from Sunday’s ceremony:

Television Movie

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Rob Reiner, “The Bear”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay”

Guest actor in a drama series

Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt”

Guest actress in a drama series

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”

The complete list of winners for Sunday’s ceremony can be found at televisionacademy.com.