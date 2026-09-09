‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Everything to know before Season 5

Taylor Frankie Paul at a court hearing in April in Salt Lake City. The reality TV star will be seen in Season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

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Explosive relationship scandals have ushered in a new era of reality TV intrigue in recent years. But when reports surfaced in March that Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the stars of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” was facing assault allegations involving her on-again, off-again partner Dakota Mortensen, it went from standard messy TV drama to a full-blown legal and programming nightmare.

The situation unraveled just as Paul was poised to make her debut as the heroine of the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette.” The crossover event between Disney-owned ABC and Hulu was an attempt at synergy casting that hinged on Paul to boost curiosity across both series. But after a series of events, including a leaked video showing a fight between Paul and Mortensen, Paul’s season of “Bachelorette” was abruptly and indefinitely canceled by Disney and filming of Season 5 of “Mormon Wives” was paused. In the time since, the drama involving Paul and Mortensen, who share a child together, has fueled headlines, think pieces and ongoing coverage of their appearances in court.

It makes other recent relationship scandals in the reality TV universe seem quaint. Nearly three years ago, the phenomenon known as “Scandoval” rattled the Bravo TV universe. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, stars of “Vanderpump Rules” who were a couple for nine years, split after it came to light that Sandoval had an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The cheating scandal broke the internet and became a pop culture talking point. Earlier this year, another relationship brouhaha — this one dubbed “Scamanda” — hit Bravo’s “Summer House” after a secret romance between long-time cast members Amanda Batula and West Wilson rocked the friend group. (Batula had been married to fellow co-star Kyle Cooke; Wilson had previously dated fellow cast member Ciara Miller, who was also Batula’s close friend.)

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Television We talked to ‘Bachelorette’ Taylor Frankie Paul. Then reality hit pause on her TV career The influencer and reality star was on the precipice of making her debut on the dating series before the latest crossover attempt by a member of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ was derailed. What happens now?

But the situation involving Paul and Mortensen is far more serious, with more consequential legal repercussions. And it’s the biggest stress test “Mormon Wives” has faced in its short and swift rise as a reality TV phenomenon. With the show’s beleaguered Season 5 set to premiere on Thursday, a crucial question has emerged: Can it still feel like an entertaining watch after the events of this year?

For the uninitiated, the forgetful or the significant others who will dutifully sit along and watch, here’s a primer to catch you up to speed:

Demi Engemann, left, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Whitney Leavitt, Miranda McWhorter and Taylor Frankie Paul in Season 2 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” (Fred Hayes / Disney)

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What is ’The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

The series launched in the fall of 2024 with a premise hatched from a “soft-swinging” scandal involving Paul that rocked social media in 2022. The self-proclaimed founder of #MomTok, as the Utah-based group of Mormon moms is known, saw her social media fame hit new levels of attention when she revealed in a TikTok Live session details about an arrangement she had with her then-husband, whom she has two children with, to pursue intimate relations with other consenting couples. It led to divorce and birthed the series, which aimed to give a glimpse of Utah’s Mormon mom influencers navigating the hyper-conservative religious expectations they live by or grew up in. It has quickly established itself as Hulu’s answer to Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise.

What exactly are the allegations that led to ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Mormon Wives’ being disrupted?

Reports surfaced in mid-March that filming for Season 5 of “Mormon Wives” had abruptly paused following a domestic dispute involving Paul and Mortensen. The Draper City Police Deparment confirmed an open investigation involving mutual domestic violence allegations stemming from an incident reported in February 2026 that took place inside a truck outside Paul’s home. Mortensen accused Paul of physical abuse during the dispute, alleging she choked and struck him; Paul stated that Mortensen drove away with her against her will and claimed he slammed her head against the truck dashboard.

Days after reports surfaced about the investigation into that recent matter, a video recording of a separate dispute from 2023, which showed Paul physically attacking Mortensen, was published by TMZ. Later, it’s revealed that another domestic violence incident between Paul and Mortensen from 2024 is also being investigated by the West Jordan Police Department.

Dakota Mortensen, left, and Taylor Frankie Paul in Season 1 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” (Fred Hayes / Disney)

Paul and Mortensen’s tumultuous relationship was well documented. Why did this particular development blow up?

That’s right, their relationship issues weren’t a secret. Paul was arrested in Utah in February 2023 following a volatile altercation with Mortensen where she threw metal chairs at him, with one hitting her child, as the leaked video shows. Paul was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief. Paul entered into a plea in abeyance to aggravated assault — the other charges were dropped and her sentence was reduced so long as she followed the terms of her probation, which concluded last month.

That incident — and the fallout — was documented in the debut season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The pair’s turbulent relationship and tension fueled a good portion of the show’s drama its first four seasons. Even as Paul attempted to move on and the show documented the lead-up to her becoming the new face of “The Bacherlorette,” the former couple’s rocky dynamic was a confusing whirlwind down to the final moments of Season 4, when a despondent Paul nearly derailed the start of production on ABC’s dating series when she missed her flight to Los Angeles after sleeping with Mortensen. She ultimately took a later flight, but that didn’t put a stop to their emotional seesaw.

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Attention over the March 2026 domestic incident was heightened because it threatened to disrupt the heavily-promoted season of “The Bachelorette” days before its premiere and directly affected active production on “Mormon Wives” — and sparked heavy criticism over networks platforming reality stars with documented histories of domestic violence.

Voices Commentary: ABC thought Taylor Frankie Paul would amp ‘Bachelorette’ ratings. It was playing with fire Reality TV always courts some amount of controversy, but with Taylor Frankie Paul, ‘The Bachelorette’ was desperately playing with fire. It’s not surprising that the show got burned.

How have the events affected ’Mormon Wives’ and what other challenges is it facing?

Season 5 was roughly two months into production when cameras went down in the wake of the police investigations; filming resumed in late May. As a result of the hiatus, the season will consist of five episodes instead of the usual 10. Paul will appear in a limited capacity, primarily through the previously filmed footage and confessionals following production pauses. The other core members of the #MomTok group — Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Draper, Jen Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope, Layla Taylor and Mayci Neeley — are returning.

Taylor revealed on Disney’s “Get Real” podcast that the show would address the fallout from the production shutdowns: “It’s no secret that MomTok has been going through some drama this year,” she said. “It was the start of the blowup, it was definitely a darker season but a necessary one to understand where everyone is at.”

More changes to “Mormon Wives” are ahead. After stretching her influence and fame all the way to Broadway with a run as Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” Leavitt recently announced she would not be back for more seasons. And following a move to California, Affleck is leaving the flagship series to help establish its first spinoff, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.”

Still, Hulu announced last month that it renewed the flagship series for 20 more episodes, which will essentially cover Seasons 6 and 7. Cameras have already started rolling, and a source close to the production says Paul will appear in the sixth season.

So, wait. Will we ever see Paul as “The Bachelorette”?

No plans have been announced about releasing the season. But the new season of “Mormon Wives” will reveal some nuggets from Paul’s time on the show.

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A recent trailer for Season 5 highlighted its footage with Paul before cameras went down, including spoilers about Paul’s unaired season of “The Bachelorette.” In a discussion about her experience on the dating series with Draper, Matthews and Neeley, Paul signaled that she didn’t have sex in the fantasy suites. She revealed she got engaged. And the contestant she ended up with shares the same initials as Mortensen and both men are from Idaho. (Reports have surfaced that Doug Mason was the winner of her season.) In the clip, Paul also shared that she and Mortensen began communicating again after she returned home.

“I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over,” she tells the women.

Matthews replies: “Um, I think I know how that happened.”