Judge Judy explains why she’s retiring after 30 years in a TV courtroom: ‘It’s time’

“Judy Justice’s” Judge Judy Sheindlin is retiring from the “in front of the camera TV bench.”

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It appears Judge Judy has kicked off her retirement tour.

“Judy Justice” star Judy Sheindlin appeared with her son Adam Levy on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to celebrate her 30th anniversary on TV, and to the hosts’ dismay, she confirmed she was “retiring from [the] in-front-of-the-camera TV bench.”

When asked why she felt now was the right time for her to conclude that chapter of her career, Sheindlin replied that there were a couple of factors.

“First of all, he was ready,” Sheindlin said, nodding toward Levy.

Levy’s syndicated courtroom TV show, “Adam’s Law,” which Sheindlin created and executive produces, premiered Monday.

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“I’ve aged pretty well over the years,” she continued. “Reasonably. I look better than my grandmother did at my age, which didn’t take a lot. But it’s time for me to. I’m still going to be creative.... I’m just going to take the message and put it in a little bit of a different form. I’m going to become the Benjamin Button of court.”

Sheindlin previously mentioned that she now plans to focus on other endeavors, such as developing “Judyverse,” an adult animated series based on the viral “Baby Judge Judy” videos made with AI.

“I want to steal Baby Judge Judy back from AI,” Sheindlin told Amy Poehler on an episode of the “Good Hang” podcast last year. “I want to get more people involved with this character. Speaking through Baby Judge Judy would be a whole lot of fun, but you need the right writer.”

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Sheindlin, 83, became one of the most recognized TV judges through her time on “Judge Judy.” The arbitration-based courtroom show premiered in 1995 and aired for 25 seasons before concluding in 2021. The streaming series, “Judy Justice,” launched shortly after in the same year and will wrap with its fourth season.