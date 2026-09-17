Kit Harington defends his role in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series amid backlash

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Kit Harington has faced backlash since joining HBO’s “Harry Potter” series amid ongoing calls to boycott author J.K. Rowling. The actor got candid Wednesday in an interview with “Today” about why he’s doing it anyway.

“I’ve been a lifelong Harry Potter fan,” Harington told anchor Craig Melvin about his personal connection to the franchise. “I was a fan when I was a kid, and then I rediscovered it as an adult, listening to it every night. I listen to it every single night, and it helps me go to sleep, and I know other people do that as well, so they’re really important books to me.”

Dominic McLaughlin stars as the titular young wizard in HBO’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” (Aidan Monaghan / HBO)

Advertisement

The “Game of Thrones” alum signed on to portray Gilderoy Lockhart — a half-blood wizard and the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in Rowling’s book “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” — in Season 2 of the series.

Kenneth Branagh played Lockhart in the 2002 film of the same name, but Harington portrayed the character in the full-cast audio book version, released by Audible last year.

Nicholas Hoult had originally signed on to play Lockhart in the HBO series, but “The Great” star was similarly met with an onslaught of criticism online. Two weeks later, he pulled out of the project citing scheduling conflicts, and Harington was announced as the new Lockhart.

Advertisement

“When I knew this was happening as a series, I thought it was the best idea,” Harington said on “Today.” “I love the films, but with this, they can really explore the books at their fullest, and for a book nerd like me, that was a really great idea. . . . So it was one that I had eyes on, I really wanted to be in it, and the part I’m playing is just the best.”

The character is a vain celebrity author known for his theatrics and questionable character.

The HBO series has caught flak online since it was announced due to the years-long controversy surrounding the “Harry Potter” franchise’s author, Rowling, who will also serve as an executive producer on the series. Rowling, once widely beloved, has become persona non grata in many circles since using her online platform to discuss gender identity and transgender issues in a way that has been widely considered transphobic.

The new series is slated to debut Christmas Day. The main cast features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The Hogwarts faculty includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

The Season 2 cast also includes Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey and Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle.