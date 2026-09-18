Kim Kardashian’s scary diagnosis hits close to home. What is esophagitis?

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Kim Kardashian grapples with a health scare that hits close to home in a new trailer for “The Kardashians.”

The reality star and fashion mogul reveals in the reality series’ Season 8 trailer released Thursday that she has been diagnosed with esophagitis.

“I have something called esophagitism,” Kim tells a stylist in the trailer. The Skims founder is then shown in a hospital bed in a series of clips, one in which it appears she’s being wheeled into a procedure. While it’s unclear who is speaking to Kim, someone off-screen says, “Didn’t your father … isn’t it what he died of?”

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If esophagitis is left untreated, there’s a risk of developing Barrett‘s esophagus condition, in which the cells lining the esophagus are damaged from acid reflux, according to Mayo Clinic. The condition raises the risk of cancer that starts in the esophagus, which is called esophageal cancer.

Kim’s dad, famed attorney Robert Kardashian, died in September 2003 at the age of 59. He had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer just months before his death.

“I can’t, it makes me want to cry,” Kim’s mom Kris Jenner says in the trailer, alluding to the frightening diagnosis.

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Esophagitis is inflammation of the tissues that line the esophagus, per the Mayo Clinic. The condition can be painful and make swallowing difficult, and it can cause chest pain. While there are a variety of causes for the condition, the trailer does not reveal which has contributed to Kim’s case.

Kim Kardashian in “The Kardashians” in 2022. (Photo from Hulu)

Treatment for the health issue can vary and depends upon the severity of tissue damage and the cause. Without proper treatment, the lining of the esophagus, which is the tube that carries food and water to your stomach, can be badly damaged. This can lead to more serious health issues including scarring and narrowing of the esophagus, or even tearing in the esophagus.

When detected early, however, the condition is considered treatable.