Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Television

Kim Kardashian’s scary diagnosis hits close to home. What is esophagitis?

Kim Kardashian attends Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscar Party in a white strapless gown.
Kim Kardashian reveals scary health diagnosis that hits close to home.
(Amy Sussman / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Kim Kardashian grapples with a health scare that hits close to home in a new trailer for “The Kardashians.

The reality star and fashion mogul reveals in the reality series’ Season 8 trailer released Thursday that she has been diagnosed with esophagitis.

“I have something called esophagitism,” Kim tells a stylist in the trailer. The Skims founder is then shown in a hospital bed in a series of clips, one in which it appears she’s being wheeled into a procedure. While it’s unclear who is speaking to Kim, someone off-screen says, “Didn’t your father … isn’t it what he died of?”

Advertisement
×

If esophagitis is left untreated, there’s a risk of developing Barrett‘s esophagus condition, in which the cells lining the esophagus are damaged from acid reflux, according to Mayo Clinic. The condition raises the risk of cancer that starts in the esophagus, which is called esophageal cancer.

Kim’s dad, famed attorney Robert Kardashian, died in September 2003 at the age of 59. He had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer just months before his death.

Kim Kardashian looks on during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

Entertainment & Arts

Kim Kardashian is awarded 1 euro by a Paris court nearly 10 years after she was robbed of jewels

The symbolic payout leaves Kim Kardashian $1.15 richer and closes the chapter on the 2016 armed robbery.

“I can’t, it makes me want to cry,” Kim’s mom Kris Jenner says in the trailer, alluding to the frightening diagnosis.

Advertisement

Esophagitis is inflammation of the tissues that line the esophagus, per the Mayo Clinic. The condition can be painful and make swallowing difficult, and it can cause chest pain. While there are a variety of causes for the condition, the trailer does not reveal which has contributed to Kim’s case.

Kim Kardashian in a form fitting black body suit and dark sunglasses standing on a lawn
Kim Kardashian in “The Kardashians” in 2022.
(Photo from Hulu)

Treatment for the health issue can vary and depends upon the severity of tissue damage and the cause. Without proper treatment, the lining of the esophagus, which is the tube that carries food and water to your stomach, can be badly damaged. This can lead to more serious health issues including scarring and narrowing of the esophagus, or even tearing in the esophagus.

When detected early, however, the condition is considered treatable.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News

The complete guide to home viewing

Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement