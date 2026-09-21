Taylor Frankie Paul says she ‘doesn’t desire to move forward’ with ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Taylor Frankie Paul, during a hearing regarding protective orders between her and her former partner Dakota Mortensen in Salt Lake City, announced she will not move forward with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

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It seems Taylor Frankie Paul is done with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” — for now.

The embattled star of the Hulu reality series announced in an Instagram post on Monday that she has chosen to step away from the show.

In the post, Paul expressed her “gratitude” to “all the networks that supported me throughout this and gave me the chance to return. However I don’t desire to move forward like this.”

The decision comes a week after it was revealed that Paul, whose recent association with domestic violence accusations with her ex-partner upended her season of “The Bachelorette,” was expected to return for Season 6 of the series, which is currently filming.

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Elsewhere in the post, she took aim at her “Mormon Wives” castmates, describing their response to her situation as a “pile on.” Since this month’s launch of the show’s fifth season, which consisted of just five episodes as a result of production delays caused by Paul’s legal issues, the members of the cast have been embroiled in exchanges on social media.

Hulu had no comment on the development.