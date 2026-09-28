‘Jersey Shore’ star Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio and Nikki Hall are engaged after 6 years of dating

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Wedding bells are ringing for Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Hall.

The “Jersey Shore” alum proposed to the Jamaican-born influencer over the weekend while DJing at the Omnia Dayclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The popular party destination posted the proposal on Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Things just got serious,” alongside a video of DelVecchio bringing Hall onto a stage and getting down on one knee.

Although a techno remix of Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” was blasting in the video, the DJ’s lips are seen mouthing, “Will you marry me?” Hall nods enthusiastically in response, and bikini-clad models appear in the background carrying signs overhead that read “Congratulations on the engagement! Yeah Buddy!”

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Through a series of clips and photos shared on DelVecchio’s Instagram stories, it appears the two celebrated the engagement with Italian food and a hotel room decked out with red rose petals and balloons.

“We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it,” Hall posted on Instagram, adding that saying yes to DelVecchio was “the easiest YES” she’s ever said.

DelVecchio celebrated in the replies of the post, writing, “She said yesssssss!!!!!”

The pair met back in 2019 on MTV’s “Double Shot at Love,” a reality dating show hosted by DelVecchio and fellow “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino, in which 20 women competed to capture the hearts of both Pauly and Vinny, respectively.

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The early days of their relationship played out on the series, with both Hall and DelVecchio smitten from the start. Their season ended with a twist when DelVecchio chose to say goodbye to Hall and “roll solo for now.” But clearly, his decision didn’t stick, and in 2020, the pair quarantined together during the pandemic, a revelation that arose when eagle-eyed fans noticed their social media content had identical backgrounds.