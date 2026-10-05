Robert Kelker-Kelly, soap drama star known for ‘Days of Our Lives’ turn as Bo, dies

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Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly, who was a familiar face in daytime dramas in the 1990s with turns in “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” has died.

Kelker-Kelly died Saturday evening at his home in St. Peters, Mo., the city’s Police Department confirmed Monday to The Times. Law enforcement officials responded Saturday evening to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing. Police arrived at the actor’s home along with paramedics and “life-saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful,” police said.

Police said officers found nothing suspicious at the scene. A cause of death was not revealed, but police noted that Kelker-Kelly was said to have complained of chest pain before he became unresponsive. A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District confirmed paramedics responded Saturday to a report of a man in cardiac arrest. Kelker-Kelly was 62.

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Kelker-Kelly primarily acted in TV and was best known for his work in long-running daytime dramas, which also included “Another World.” Notably, he portrayed the rebellious heartthrob Beauregard “Bo” Brady in “Days Of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1995. He began his turn as Bo, which lasted for more than 586 episodes, following the departure of original actor Peter Reckell, who would return to the show off and on in the following decades.

During his tenure, Kelker-Kelly portrayed the spouse of Hope Brady and love interest of Lisa Rinna’s Billie Reed. She spoke negatively of that experience and called her co-star a bully in her memoir, released earlier this year. He did not respond to People’s request for a response at the time.

Kelker-Kelly made his official debut in “Another World” in 1987 and appeared in more than 400 episodes in a handful of roles until 1998, according to the actor’s IMDb page. He was also known for his work as Stavros Cassadine in “General Hospital” and its spinoff series “Port Charles.” John Martinuzzi originated the role. Kelker-Kelly’s “General Hospital” tenure lasted from 2001 to 2014 and was his final TV role. His television credits also include “Jack’s Place,” “Touched by and Angel” and “Rescue 77.”

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The actor was born April 18, 1964, in Wichita, Kan. His mother was a nurse and his father a pathologist. Kelker-Kelly’s parents divorced when he was 7 years old, and he later moved in with his father. The actor was in and out of colleges but studied acting and grew fond of Shakespeare, according to People.

After his acting career, Kelker-Kelly became a professional pilot. He married production assistant Linda Ratner in 1988; they divorced four years later. Kelker-Kelly then married “Days of Our Lives” actor Miriam Parrish in 1997. That marriage ended in 2013. He is reportedly survived by a daughter, Amelia Rose Kelly.