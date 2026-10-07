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‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Whitney Rose reportedly files for divorce from husband of almost 17 years

Justin Rose leans his head atop a fur-clad Whitney Rose's head
Justin Rose and Whitney Rose, who are reported to be divorcing, were photographed together in Park City, Utah, in January.
(Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Casamigos)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of almost 17 years, Justin Rose, on Tuesday.

Whitney, 40, submitted her filing in the Third District Court, Salt Lake Department, Page Six reported Wednesday. The couple were married in 2009 and share two kids: daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13. Justin, 58, is also the father of three sons from his first marriage.

Whitney told Justin she has been “in pain” following a “really rough” 2025 during a discussion of their relationship in “RHOSLC” Season 7, Episode 2, which aired Sept. 23.

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Whitney Rose pictured in "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
(Alise King / Bravo)

“Instead of dealing with my emotions, I was using alcohol to cope with my struggles at home,” she said.

The Times reached out to Whitney’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply on Wednesday.

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Whitney blamed the loss of their business in 2025 as a major stressor on their relationship.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Angie Katsanevas attends the Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass after party hosted with Casamigos on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Entertainment & Arts

‘RHOSLC’ stars Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo split after 27 years of marriage

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn Trujillo are separating after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple has denied rumors of infidelity.

“Disagreeing and arguing about the business snowballed into arguing about everything. Down to like what’s for dinner,” she said in the episode. “If I answer it wrong, he’s mad at me. If he insinuates something, I’m mad at him. And there’s no resolution.

“So as scary as it is, space away from Justin is what I need,” she said.

Watch the moment below.

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New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Pacific and stream the next day on Peacock.

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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