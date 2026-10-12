RJ Mitte, who played Walter White’s son on ‘Breaking Bad,’ is dead at 34

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

RJ Mitte, the actor who played the son of drug lord Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” has died at 34.

Mitte, who, like his character Walter “Flynn” White Jr., had cerebral palsy, played an integral supporting role on the AMC series, which premiered in 2008 and lasted five seasons. The character was considered by many fans to be the heart and conscience of the series.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” Mitte’s representatives said in a statement. “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

Advertisement

The statement added that Mitte was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, and he served as served as president of the Mitte Foundation, which supported philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. A cause of death was not given.

Other credits include the film “Switched at Birth” and the new film “Talking to Strangers.”

This is a developing story.