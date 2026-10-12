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RJ Mitte, who played Walter White’s son on ‘Breaking Bad,’ is dead at 34

A smiling man in black turtleneck and herringbone blazer.
RJ Mitte, who starred in AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” has died at 34.
(Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Greg Braxton
By Greg Braxton
Senior Writer, Culture and Representation Follow
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RJ Mitte, the actor who played the son of drug lord Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” has died at 34.

Mitte, who, like his character Walter “Flynn” White Jr., had cerebral palsy, played an integral supporting role on the AMC series, which premiered in 2008 and lasted five seasons. The character was considered by many fans to be the heart and conscience of the series.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” Mitte’s representatives said in a statement. “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

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The statement added that Mitte was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, and he served as served as president of the Mitte Foundation, which supported philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. A cause of death was not given.

Other credits include the film “Switched at Birth” and the new film “Talking to Strangers.”

This is a developing story.

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Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than four decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Entertainment section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

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