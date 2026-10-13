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Television

Ryan Coogler’s ‘reimagining’ of ‘The X-Files’ is picked up by Hulu

Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel
Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel will star in the new “The X-Files” series.
(Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images; Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • Ryan Coogler’s “The X-Files” project has found a home at Hulu, which picked up the title to series.
  • The “reimagining” of the original 11-season show stars Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

“Sinners” director Ryan Coogler’s “The X-Files” series reboot has been picked up by Hulu.

Described as a “reimagining” of the original series, the new title stars “Station Eleven” alums Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

A photo illustration of Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, and Sev Ohanian on a blue background

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With ‘Sinners,’ Proximity Media hit a home run. Its founders reveal what comes next

After their success with ‘Sinners,’ The Envelope asked Proximity Media founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian about the company’s past, present and future.

Coogler wrote, directed and executive produced the pilot and will serve as executive producer along with showrunner and executive producer Jennifer Yale. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Proximity Media) and “The X-Files” original series creator Chris Carter also serve as executive producers.

“What Chris Carter created is special,” Coogler said in a statement, “and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.”

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"The X-Files" stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson appear in cluttered basement FBI office.
“The X-Files” original series starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, seen in the Season 5 episode “Patient X.”
(Fox)

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred in the original series as paranormal-phenomenon believer Fox Mulder and skeptic Dana Scully, respectively, two FBI agents in an odd-couple pairing who investigate reports of alien lifeforms and monster-of-the-week tales.

The series won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the 1997 award for lead actress in a drama series for Anderson, with 62 total nominations.

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“The X-Files” premiered in 1993 and ran through 2001, returned in 2016 for two more seasons (for a total of 11), and resulted in two feature films, “The X-Files” and “The X-Files: I Want to Believe,” as well as video games, toys, books and comics.

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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