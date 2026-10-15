Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome baby Philomena to ‘complete’ their lives

Kaley Cuoco, left, and Tom Pelphrey arrive at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s family is “officially complete.”

The “Flight Attendant” star on Wednesday posted on Instagram that she and the Emmy-winning “Task” actor recently welcomed their second daughter. Baby No. 2, named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey, was born on Monday.

“There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” Cuoco wrote in her emoji-filled caption accompanying a slideshow of photos introducing their new baby. “We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.”

The “Big Bang Theory” alum announced in June that she and Pelphrey were expecting another child together. The couple also share daughter Matilda, age 3.

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The couple reportedly chose Philomena’s middle names to honor family members. According to People sources, Carmine is a “nod” to Cuoco’s father, while Bobby is a tribute to Pelphrey’s side of the family.

The source also attributed Philomena to Cuoco and Pelphrey’s love for “classic, vintage names.”

The “Harley Quinn” animated series star confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in 2022, and the couple announced their engagement in 2024. They welcomed their first child, Matilda, in March 2023.

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After declaring it was “[t]ime to bring Matilda’s baby home” in her Instagram caption, Cuoco also included a sweet message to her fiancé.

“@tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming,” the “Vanished” star wrote. “I love you forever, girl daddy!”