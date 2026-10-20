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Television

A ‘Star Wars’ version of the Super Bowl will stream on Disney+ next year

C-3PO on display at the Star Tours entrance during a media preview at Disneyland.
C-3PO is headed to the Super Bowl.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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  • “Star Wars Funday Football,” an animated “Star Wars” version of Super Bowl LXI, will stream in real-time along with the 2027 game.
  • Fans can expect C-3PO and more of their favorite “Star Wars” characters.

Put away the holochess board, C-3PO is going to the 2027 Super Bowl!

An animated “Star Wars” version of Super Bowl LXI featuring characters from the galaxy far, far away will air live, simultaneously with the game, on Feb. 14 on Disney Channel and Disney XD, the NFL announced Monday along with partners ESPN, Lucasfilm and Disney. “Star Wars Funday Football” will also be available on Disney+ and the ESPN app.

Anthony Daniels, who has portrayed C-3PO since the original “Star Wars” trilogy, will voice the worry-prone protocol droid in the live alternate telecast. If the brief teaser video is any indication, C-3PO will be joined by his favorite astromech, R2-D2.

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“Star Wars Funday Football” will feature live-animated avatars of all of the players on the field as they play the game. Viewers can expect “Star Wars” characters to sub in during special moments, as well as various Easter eggs to appear throughout the game.

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The “Star Wars” themed telecast follows previous “Funday Football” installments that were themed to “Toy Story,” “The Simpsons,” and “Monsters, Inc.” This marks the first time that the Super Bowl is getting the “Funday Football” treatment.

Los Angeles, CA. Aug. 31, 2026 - "Star Wars" exhibition at The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 31 2026. (Ariana Drehsler/For The Times)
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The traditional telecast, featuring announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman with reporters Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge, will be available on ESPN, ABC and Disney+.

Super Bowl LXI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Details for the halftime performance have not officially been announced, but Jay-Z is rumored to be the headliner.

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Following “Star Wars Funday Football” and Super Bowl LXI, a newly restored version of “A New Hope” will return to theaters on Feb. 19. “Star Wars: Starfighter,” a new standalone film starring Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon, is slated to hit theaters May 28.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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