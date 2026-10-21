Don’t stop believin’: ‘Glee’ reboot is officially on the way

Jenna Ushkowitz, left, Harry Shum Jr., Lea Michele and Amber Riley in “Glee.” A reboot of the series has been announced.

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Calling all Gleeks and Cheerios — a new “Glee” series is officially on the way.

Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit a reboot of Ryan Murphy‘s musical dramedy about a high school glee club, according to multiple reports. The show’s Instagram account confirmed “Glee’s” return on Wednesday.

“Currently gleeking out!” reads the caption on an image of a hand making an L shape as part of the show’s logo.

The original series, created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, premiered in 2009 and aired for six seasons on Fox. The show, which was in the style of a jukebox musical featuring covers of popular songs, followed folks in and around the fictional William McKinley High School’s glee club as they navigated teenage growing pains and social issues while competing on the show choir circuit.

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Details about the new show are scant, but Murphy has previously addressed the possibility of a “Glee” reboot a number of times. In July, he told People that he “had a great time making that show” and teased the possibility of revisiting the show in some form because “[s]o many young people now watch it.”

Murphy told “Entertainment Tonight” in September that he and collaborators Falchuk and Brennan had just finished the script for the “Glee” reboot.

“We have a script,” he said to the outlet then. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

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The cast of the original “Glee” included Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch. Michele, who portrayed ambitious dreamer Rachel Berry for the entirety of the original series’ run, is reportedly set to return for the reboot. Morris also teased the return of her character, cheerleader-turned-glee-clubber Brittany Pierce, on Instagram.

Some members of the original cast have died since the conclusion of the show. Naya Rivera died of an accidental drowning in 2020 and Cory Monteith died of an accidental overdose in 2013. Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.