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‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 trailer features the forging of the One Ring

Charlie Vickers as Sauron sitting on a throne with a dark crown upon his head.
Charlie Vickers is Sauron in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3.
(Ben Rothstein / Prime)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • The new “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer features the forging of the One Ring, ending with Sauron shaping the weapon that will define Middle-earth.
  • The Season 3 trailer teases Galadriel and Celeborn’s reunion, Durin’s coronation, Gandalf’s transformation, a Balrog showdown and Sauron’s campaign to conquer a “broken world.”

“The Lord of the Rings” fans have reason to celebrate with the release of “The Rings of Power” Season 3 trailer: “One Ring to rule them all” is upon us.

Adam Young’s orc, Marnûkh, a character new to the hit Prime Video series, utters the famous phrase in the new trailer released Wednesday.

Jamie Campbell Bower's Celeborn embraces Morfydd Clark's Galadriel
Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3.
(Ben Rothstein / Prime )
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Sure, some fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore may be excited about the introductions of the spouse of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the nine kings of men — the Nazgnagôl in “The Rings of Power” — whose fates are well known to readers and to viewers of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” film franchise.

But the One Ring — the weapon that will reshape Middle-earth — is the true star, and the new peek at the third season revels in its creation.

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Celeborn and Galadriel’s emotional reunion, the crowning of Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) as king, Daniel Weyman’s full-Gandalf transformation, and another fiery Balrog showdown are also featured in the new trailer, along with the expected orc battles, trolls, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) scowling and scheming and more.

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“I see the path to victory so certain,” Sauron says, opening the trailer. “I will take my place as the conqueror, a sorcerer, a king. We have work to do.”

Meanwhile, Galadriel is dreaming of Sauron ... in bed.

A still from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

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How ‘The Rings of Power’ translated Tolkien’s Balrog to the screen

King Durin III sacrifices himself to a fiery monster in the Season 2 finale of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ Inside the making of the ‘creature of shadow and flame.’

“There is something you fear to tell me,” Celeborn says. Uh huh.

Each side rallies their troops.

“This day we march together,” Sauron tells his followers, “to bring order to this broken world.”

Zubin Varla, with white hair and dark armor, stand before a blazing fire.
Zubin Varla plays new character Khamûl the Easterling in “The Rings of Power.”
(Ben Rothstein / Prime)

The trailer closes out with Galadriel’s haunting words, “We are, all of us, on the path to ruin now,” and Sauron forging the One Ring.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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