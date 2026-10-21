‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 trailer features the forging of the One Ring

Charlie Vickers is Sauron in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3.

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“The Lord of the Rings” fans have reason to celebrate with the release of “The Rings of Power” Season 3 trailer: “One Ring to rule them all” is upon us.

Adam Young’s orc, Marnûkh, a character new to the hit Prime Video series, utters the famous phrase in the new trailer released Wednesday.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3. (Ben Rothstein / Prime )

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Sure, some fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore may be excited about the introductions of the spouse of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the nine kings of men — the Nazgnagôl in “The Rings of Power” — whose fates are well known to readers and to viewers of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” film franchise.

But the One Ring — the weapon that will reshape Middle-earth — is the true star, and the new peek at the third season revels in its creation.

Celeborn and Galadriel’s emotional reunion, the crowning of Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) as king, Daniel Weyman’s full-Gandalf transformation, and another fiery Balrog showdown are also featured in the new trailer, along with the expected orc battles, trolls, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) scowling and scheming and more.

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“I see the path to victory so certain,” Sauron says, opening the trailer. “I will take my place as the conqueror, a sorcerer, a king. We have work to do.”

Meanwhile, Galadriel is dreaming of Sauron ... in bed.

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“There is something you fear to tell me,” Celeborn says. Uh huh.

Each side rallies their troops.

“This day we march together,” Sauron tells his followers, “to bring order to this broken world.”

Zubin Varla plays new character Khamûl the Easterling in “The Rings of Power.” (Ben Rothstein / Prime)

The trailer closes out with Galadriel’s haunting words, “We are, all of us, on the path to ruin now,” and Sauron forging the One Ring.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.