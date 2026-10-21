Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden reveal they’re expecting a baby on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

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“Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden have a baby on the way.

Cameron, who gained national fame back in 2019 when he competed on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” starring Hannah Brown, is back on reality TV competing on Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and he’s using the platform to share major milestones. On Tuesday, Cameron and his dance pro Sharna Burgess performed a contemporary dance dedicated to mothers everywhere, but especially to Cameron’s mom Andrea, who died in 2020, and Madden, who stepped in to finish the routine with Cameron, her pregnant belly on display.

During the live show, the couple found out they were expecting a baby girl.

“I get to be a girl dad. What a gift, what an opportunity,” he told People.

The reality TV personality, who also starred in a Prime Video home renovation show, “Going Home With Tyler Cameron,” worked with Madden on that series. She was hired to do the promotional photography and run social media for the show, and soon enough, the two were renovating a home of their own. In 2024, they revealed they were a couple and were living together, and in 2026, Cameron popped the question on the beach and Madden squealed “Yes!”

“The night we got back from getting engaged, I took the [pregnancy] test,” Madden told People, adding that when she saw the result, she told Cameron, “You’re not going to believe this.”

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“Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life,” Cameron continued. “I’m excited. Being a parent is the most important job in the world.”

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Shortly after the couple got engaged and discovered they would soon be parents, they moved to Los Angeles so Cameron could compete in “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We’ve been in a whirlwind ever since we found out,” Cameron said. Add to that, keeping the news a secret and hoping they could reveal it on the show’s “Dedication Night,” if the TV star made it that far in the competition.

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“We thought it would be a really amazing way to reveal the baby and celebrate the baby,” Cameron said.

Awards ‘Dancing With the Stars’ recaptured the zeitgeist. Emmy voters noticed Fresh faces, TikTok and nostalgia have all been factors in the series’ resurgence, which culminated last month in its first Emmy nomination for reality competition in 10 years.

Also on Tuesday, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Burgess posted a tribute to the couple on social media, writing ahead of the show, “There’s almost so many things to say that I’m lost on which to choose. I’ll start with thank you for trusting me, for putting this story, your story, in my hands and being all in. What an honor it is to create for and with the two of you. Sometimes there are moments on this incredible show where we go beyond it being a dance to entertain… sometimes that dance is meant to heal something, to finish something… to transform a feeling into something new.

“Ty, you’ve shared with me the things your heart feels you will miss with your Mama, like your mama and son dance at your wedding and so much more,” Burgess continued. “Tonight, while I can’t give you that first dance, we can certainly give this one to her.”