Chrishell Stause and G Flip have broken up after four years together

Chrishell Stause, left, and G Flip have announced their split after four years together.

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Former “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip are no longer together.

The daytime soap star–turned–celebrity real estate agent announced her breakup with the Australian musician in a tearful video shared Monday on Instagram.

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys,” Stause says in the clip. “G and I are no longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person.”

She added that she didn’t “have all the information or the reasons” for the split but was sure she would learn “the lessons [she was] meant to” with a little bit of time. The breakup was reportedly initiated by G Flip.

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“I know that will happen and I’m going to heal and everything’s going to be fine,” she said. “I’m definitely never doing this again. But I just felt like you guys deserved a little bit more than a cold written statement because you have been so supportive and so loving and we really appreciated that.”

Shortly after Stause posted her video, G Flip, whose name is Georgia Flipo, also shared a statement about the split on their Instagram.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together,” they wrote. “I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply. My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now, and I’m not able to talk, but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

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The couple got married in 2023, about a year after confirming their relationship. The pair had reportedly met on Halloween in 2021 while they were both still in relationships with other people and grew closer after they separated from their respective exes.

In her Instagram video, Stause said she felt “like a little bit of a failure” because of the end of their romance.

“I just have to kind of heal and figure this out,” she said. “It’s hard. It’s painful. I’m a lover girl, I swing big. I miss — or maybe you don’t miss. Maybe these are the life and seasons you’re meant to have with people. I had an amazing over four years with G, so maybe that’s not a miss. It’s just coming to terms with it being a different ending than you had imagined.”

Stause, who got her start in the industry on soaps like “All My Children” and “Days of Our Lives,” starred on “Selling Sunset” for nine seasons. She announced her exit from the reality show in 2025.

“It’s really hard and stressful to share this information because I’m kind of going through it,” Stause said. “But I will always love G and I don’t ever really see that changing. This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy and I wish that for both of us.”