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Patrick Stewart, Shakespearean actor turned ‘Star Trek’ captain and ‘X-Men’ star, dies at 86

Patrick Stewart in his backyard
“Star Trek” and “X-Men” actor Patrick Stewart has died at age 86.
(Erik Carter / For The Times)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Patrick Stewart, the British actor whose 60-year career spanned the stage to the final frontier, has died. He was 86.

Stewart died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles from Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush’s statement continued. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.

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“His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”

Stewart was known best for his portrayal of “Star Trek’s” Jean-Luc Picard and the “X-Men’s” Charles Xavier.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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