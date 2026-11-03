Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘a little bit homeless’ as he battles massive sinkhole at his Malibu home

“Spider-Noir” actor Nicolas Cage said he’s “a little bit homeless” and “living in hotels” after a massive sinkhole swallowed his driveway.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Nicolas Cage says he’s “a little bit homeless” because of the massive sinkhole that swallowed up the driveway of his Malibu home

While sharing his Halloween plans during an appearance on the main stage Saturday at Los Angeles Comic Con, the “Spider-Noir” star lamented that greeting any trick-or-treaters at home wasn’t a part of his itinerary.

“I’m currently a little bit homeless,” Cage said in a fan video from the event. “Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels. So I don’t have the normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight.”

Advertisement

California Nicolas Cage battles sinkhole that threatened his Malibu home After a sinkhole swallowed his driveway in September, Nicolas Cage has received permits to remove debris and guard the home from further damage brought by tropical storms.

Instead he said his plans for his favorite holiday included taking his daughter trick-or-treating “somewhere in Santa Monica” and then watching Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic, “The Shining.”

“That is one of my favorite movies ever made,” he said.

A massive, expanding sinkhole opened up just outside Cage’s home on Sea Level Drive on Sept. 8, prompting Malibu to declare a local emergency and issue evacuation orders for 31 homes in the beachside community. Seven of those homes were red-tagged because of hazardous conditions.

The 25-foot-deep and 30-by-60-feet wide crater blocks the only road in and out of the neighborhood. The homeowner’s association that controls the private roadway is responsible for overseeing the repair efforts. The work includes excavation to retrieve a soil sample and debris removal, as well as installing sandbags to mitigate further damage from strong waves and coastal erosion.

Advertisement

In October, Cage secured four permits to repair the damage caused by the sinkhole.

L.A. Comic Con marks the “National Treasure” actor’s latest outing to directly interact with his fans. He also appeared at Fan Expo Dallas and New York Comic Con earlier this fall, where he addressed topics including his thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and AI.