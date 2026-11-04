‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig’s cause of death revealed

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Walter Koenig’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, who portrayed Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek” series, died at age 90 on Oct. 25. His immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ and People. Chronic diastolic congestive heart failure was an underlying cause, and acute renal failure was also listed as a significant contributing condition.

Koenig was cremated on Oct. 30, per the outlets.

Cardiopulmonary arrest, also called cardiac arrest, is when a person’s heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. It is different from a heart attack.

Koenig’s representative previously told The Times that he died of natural causes and that his daughter Danielle and niece were with him when he died.

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“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit,” the representative said in the statement. “Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft. ... Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.”

Koenig made his debut on “Star Trek” during the second season of the original series when Chekov was introduced as the navigator of the starship. He also portrayed the character in seven subsequent “Star Trek” films. Koenig is also known for portraying the notorious Psi Cop officer Alfred Bester in the TV series “Babylon 5.”