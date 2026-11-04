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Television

‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig’s cause of death revealed

Walter Koenig sits at a table with his hands meeting while smiling in 2016
“Star Trek” actor Walter Koenig died at age 90 on Oct. 25.
(Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Walter Koenig’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, who portrayed Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek” series, died at age 90 on Oct. 25. His immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ and People. Chronic diastolic congestive heart failure was an underlying cause, and acute renal failure was also listed as a significant contributing condition.

Koenig was cremated on Oct. 30, per the outlets.

Walter Koenig as a young man in a green "Star Trek" uniform at the console of the Enterprise deck.

Entertainment & Arts

Walter Koenig, ‘Star Trek’ franchise’s original Chekov, dies at 90

Walter Koenig, the ‘Star Trek’ franchise’s original Chekov, has died at 90. Born in Chicago and raised in Manhattan, the actor was the son of Lithuanian immigrants of Russian descent.

Cardiopulmonary arrest, also called cardiac arrest, is when a person’s heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. It is different from a heart attack.

Koenig’s representative previously told The Times that he died of natural causes and that his daughter Danielle and niece were with him when he died.

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“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit,” the representative said in the statement. “Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft. ... Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.”

Koenig made his debut on “Star Trek” during the second season of the original series when Chekov was introduced as the navigator of the starship. He also portrayed the character in seven subsequent “Star Trek” films. Koenig is also known for portraying the notorious Psi Cop officer Alfred Bester in the TV series “Babylon 5.”

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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