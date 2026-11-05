Pregnant ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jen Affleck files for divorce from husband Zac

Jen Affleck of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Zac. She is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

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“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck is divorcing Zac Affleck, her husband of seven years.

The MomTok influencer–turned–reality TV star reportedly filed a petition for divorce Tuesday in a Provo, Utah, court, according to numerous outlets. The mom of three, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child with Zac, has also reportedly submitted a proposed parenting plan for their children.

The “Mormon Wives” couple have been married since 2019, after meeting the year before on a Mormon dating app called Mutual when Jen was 18 and Zac was 21. Their three children were born in 2021, 2023 and 2025.

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In June, Jen shared on Instagram that she and Zac were expecting their fourth child together. She also shared a photo of a strip of sonogram images Thursday on her Instagram Stories. Jen first rose to internet fame through sharing content around her pregnancy on social media.

Jen and Zac also shared separate photos celebrating their daughter Nora’s 5th birthday on each of their Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Zac is reportedly “doing okay” following Jen’s filing, according to People sources. The outlet reported Wednesday that “He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids.”

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Rocky moments of Jen and Zac’s marriage have been depicted on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The couple briefly separated in 2025 after the first season of the reality show had aired, but later reconciled.

Jen, who competed on Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars” last year, will appear next in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.” The first “Mormon Wives” spinoff will premiere Nov. 12 on Hulu.