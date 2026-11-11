Chris Harrison calls his exit from ‘The Bachelor’ ‘a gut punch.’ But he’s excited about ‘The Vow’

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An encouraging smile. A warm persona. A champion of happily-ever-after love stories ending in an engagement and a “final rose.”

Chris Harrison projected those qualities for 20 years as the face of ABC’s reality dating franchise “The Bachelor,” solidifying his status as one of reality TV’s elite hosts. He was reliably supportive of the leads as they grappled with the mix of wacky contests, fantasy suites, exotic locations and over-the-top drama on the show.

But before the finale of the landmark 2021 season which featured the first Black Bachelor, Matt James, Harrison became embroiled in a racially charged scandal that eventually led to him and the show parting ways. The chapter was one of the most notorious in the history of the franchise, which has been continually rocked by charges of racism, poor vetting, cultural insensitivity and problematic casting. (ABC has announced that “The Bachelor” will return in March despite shelving the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” featuring Taylor Frankie Paul.)

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Though he released a gracious parting statement at the time, Harrison now says the exit was “a real gut punch, really tumultuous. It was tough on me and my family.”

Harrison has put that moment in the past as he returns to dealing with matters of the heart with Fox Nation’s “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” premiering on the streamer with two episodes Wednesday.

“It feels real good to be back, and it’s really more emotional than I thought it would be,” he said in a video call from Austin, Texas, where he now lives. “It’s cathartic and good. The expression of love, and excitement for the show, and myself to be back, makes me feel good.”

But be warned, Bachelor Nation fans —”The Vow” is definitely not “The Bachelor” and is no bed of roses. And don’t make plans for any fantasy suite watch parties.

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Jace Cates is the leading man on “The Vow,” in which he courts 10 women to find a wife. (Fox Nation)

To be sure, there are elements which will be familiar to viewers of “The Bachelor” and other dating shows. The leading man is mortgage loan officer Jace Cates who is based in Canby, Ore., and is embarking on his romantic quest to find a wife who he hopes will be among 10 women courting him. A trailer at the end of the premiere indicates there will be plenty of drama, tense conversations, stolen kisses and tears both happy and sad.

But there are distinct differences — no elimination ceremonies, no final roses, no designated “hook-up” opportunities and Harrison says, “no gimmicks to distract from real life.”

Most significantly, he’s asking viewers to take a leap of faith — literally and figuratively. “The Vow” puts a heavy emphasis on religion. The contestants have lives centered on church and God. The 30-year-old Cates declares in the opening, “I live for my friends, family and my relationship with God.”

The inspiration for the show developed by Harrison and his wife Lauren Zima came from their observations indicating a shift in churchgoing.

“Young people are going to church more than their parents,” said Harrison. “Youth nights are really blowing up in churches and synagogues. I see the demise of dating apps, and a generation searching for personal connection that is deeper and more meaningful. We thought, ‘No one has ever done this, so let’s bring on people who are faith-driven.’”

Casting someone like Cates was crucial, he said. “When you’re launching a franchise, the first person is very important. We were looking for someone of faith, maybe a little older, professionally successful who really has everything but the woman of his dreams. He’s got no social media presence. He’s what I’d call a diamond in the rough.”

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In the opening moments, Cates calls for a prayer with the women he’s about to date: “Lord, if you can please be with us in this journey and allow our hearts to open as we pursue one of your greatest gifts, love, in Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.”

“You’re not going to see that kind of moment on another show,” said Harrison. “It wasn’t advised or a producer moment. It felt right to Jace. It set the tone and I think the women really adored it. I thought, ‘OK, this is the show.’”

The contestants with Cates on “The Vow.” (Fox Nation)

Although “The Vow” is focusing on religion, it is not sidestepping Cates’ sex appeal. He is shown in the shower with water trickling off his naked torso, and his muscular build is on full display with shirtless shots as he works out in the gym.

“People say he looks like [retired football player Rob Gronkowski]’s little brother,” Harrison said.

The female contestants also discuss sex in the premiere. One said she was a virgin saving herself for marriage. Another said she is a penile enhancement salesperson, while another announced, “I’m on fire for Jesus.”

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Aside from those familiar tropes, the absence of regular eliminations, a staple of dating shows, help set the show apart, according to Harrison.

Television ‘The Bachelor’ faces overhaul to bloom again after upheaval and withering viewership As Season 29 of the ABC dating reality series comes to a close, the franchise’s uncertain future after leadership changes and a series of missteps on race and vetting of contestants.

“That’s a very scary thing to do as a producer because you want to control the environment,” Harrison said. “We want the love story, and that meant doing everything to make that happen. So that meant allowing Jace to break up with someone whenever he saw fit. Whenever he thought, ‘I don’t see a future with this woman, or vice versa,’ a conversation happens. That’s when a real gentleman would do, and that’s what someone should expect.”

He realizes that taking away those expected elements is risky. But he argued the strategy was essential.

“Obviously, I’m trying to make the most authentic dating show ever. I would love it to end with the true story where the man finds the woman of his dreams, and they ride off in the sunset,” Harrison said. “But the show can’t be predicated on the fact that it’s going to work every time. You have to go with what the season is giving you. Viewers are savvy, and if we start pulling punches, they will see that.”

Despite those differences, the slow-motion visual of rose petals and Harrison in a tuxedo prompted Warner Bros. Television, which produces “The Bachelor,” to issue a cease-and-desist letter to the producers of the show’s ad campaign.

When asked about the letter, Harrison smiled and responded tersely. “It feels a little personal. Mine is the only dating franchise they’ve come after. But you can’t put a cease-and-desist on love.”

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Warner Bros. representatives declined comment.

Marley Alexander and Cates on a date in “The Vow.” (Fox Nation)

He says he has not watched “one frame” of the franchise since he left. “It’s not out of bitterness,” Harrison said. “When you have a breakup or go through a divorce, why would you want to follow your ex on social media? But I still have connections with people there. A lot of them reached out when they heard about my show. It meant a lot to me that they were excited and wished me well. I hired some of them.”

But he is aware of the massive difficulties that continue to plague the franchise following his departure, and is reflective about the upheaval.

The 2021 season was to represent a reset for the “Bachelor,” franchise which for years had been criticized for not casting a Black male lead. In a signal of support for the Black Lives Matter movement which followed the murder of George Floyd, producers cast real estate agent James as the Bachelor.

The season unraveled after the revelation that James, who was smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell, was unaware that she had been photographed at an antebellum South-themed party in 2018, and that she had “liked” racially insensitive social media posts.

When former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay, who was a correspondent for “Extra,” questioned Harrison on the entertainment news program about Kirkconnell’s delay in addressing the situation, Harrison defended her, saying “this judge-jury-executioner thing is tearing this girl’s life apart.”

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The host also suggested that attending a party celebrating the South’s racist, slave-owning past wasn’t considered socially unacceptable when Kirkconnell was photographed at the event. When Lindsay disagreed, Harrison shot back, “When is the time, and who is Rachel Lindsay and who is Chris Harrison and who is whatever woke police is out there? I hear this all the time ... ‘I think he should, I think she should.’ Who the hell are you? Who are you that you demand this?”

The contentious exchange sparked explosive headlines while further clouding James’ search for love. Harrison issued several apologies, and was pulled from hosting the season’s “After the Final Rose” finale, which sparked a social media debate about whether he should leave the show permanently.

In a “Good Morning America” segment with host Michael Strahan, he expressed remorse for his comments but added he would be returning to the show. Strahan was bluntly dismissive of Harrison, calling his remarks “a surface apology.” Harrison left the franchise soon afterward.

Reflecting on the incident and his experience on “The Bachelor,” Harrison was pensive.

“People may think it’s crazy considering how I left, but I look back on it fondly,” Harrison finally said. “That show changed my life, and I will always be grateful. It’s a huge part of my professional and even my adult life. Sure, there were bad parts and frustrations. But that’s with any job. Nobody stays in a job for 20 years and not had bad periods or things they were frustrated by.”

He added, “I really do feel it was a blessing when you go through something that tumultuous and humbling. You learn, pick up the pieces and not leave it in that place. In your next creation, you do better and are a better man for it. You’re lucky to get one home run in this business. We’ll see if ‘The Vow’ can be number two.”