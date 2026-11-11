‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis as show incorporates his condition

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Longtime “Days of Our Lives” actor James Reynolds revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Reynolds, who has portrayed Abe Carver on the long-running daytime soap for 45 years, discussed his experiences with the disease and the decision to incorporate his diagnosis into Abe’s storyline in an interview Tuesday with Entertainment Tonight.

“Well, it kind of goes back to when I thought I was hiding it,” Reynolds said in his sitdown with the outlet’s Nischelle Turner. “The writers also wanted to incorporate it because it was obvious. It was obvious. We play life here [on ‘Days’], and there are many other characters who have gone through real-life issues that then are mirrored on the show.”

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The interview includes clips of Abe navigating his Parkinson’s diagnosis. While Reynolds admits the storyline is one born a bit out of necessity, he believes his character is well-suited for it.

“I feel like the the value of Abe [is] as a character who overcomes a lot, has tremendous amount of strength, deals with a lot of things with with humor as well as understanding,” the actor said.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. Symptoms can include problems with balance, uncontrollable shaking of one’s hands and stiffness.

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The actor had kept his diagnosis private for “more than a few years,” telling only a few people including his wife and son. So Reynolds previously found himself apologizing as he tried “all these different ways” to unsuccessfully hide his symptoms.

“You could see my hand shaking. You could see different things,” Reynolds said. “You’re playing that game with yourself.”

Reynolds said that his “Days” colleagues have been “super, super just extraordinarily helpful and supportive” since he’s opened up about his diagnosis.

“It couldn’t be a better atmosphere. People are just so wonderful and that makes it a lot easier,” he said. “I do have more energy when I’m at work than in any other place.”