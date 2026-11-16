In ‘The Good Daughter,’ Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy play sisters confronting trauma and secrets

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It’s fitting that Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne developed a close bond while filming “The Good Daughter,” a six-episode limited series now streaming on Peacock based on Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name. The actors play estranged sisters Charlie and Sam Quinn, two women navigating the vestiges of childhood trauma after another violent event shakes their hometown of Pikeville, Ga.

Although they’d never met previously, Fahy and Byrne were interested in the possibility of collaborating with each other.

“Rose was attached when the project came my way and she was a huge reason why I wanted to do it,” says Fahy, 36, speaking over a video call alongside Byrne. “I’m the biggest fan of her whole career.”

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“What drew me in was the opportunity to work with a great actress on a story,” says Byrne, 47. “I haven’t had that experience often where you get to sink your teeth into a story and a role and share it with another actress. Often you’re either by yourself or you’re opposite a guy … So it was a really rare opportunity to have.”

“The female experience was prioritized,” Fahy adds. “The show is all about the female point of view and the characters Karin creates are so rich. And we had so many women on the show — our director, our producers, our DP, our first AD. There’s a lot of sensitive material in the show and it was handled with such care and responsibility and grace. That created such a safe space for everyone.”

Rose Byrne as Sam, left, and Meghann Fahy as Charlie in “The Good Daughter.” (Peacock)

Slaughter, 55, initially published “The Good Daughter” in 2017. Set across two timelines, the story recounts the murder of Charlie and Sam’s mother and the young sisters being dragged into the woods at gunpoint, with Sam being shot and left for dead in 1989. In the present, Charlie is working alongside their father Rusty as a defense attorney in Pikeville and Sam has moved to New York, where she is focusing on patent law.

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Slaughter not only adapted the book herself, but also acted as the series’ showrunner.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I love being a novelist, but if I’m going to do something new, I want to do it to the best of my ability,” the author says, speaking separately over a video call from her home in Atlanta. “I wanted to make sure I was representing my part of the country, which doesn’t usually get an honest telling.”

Review In ‘The Good Daughter,’ trauma and drama are wrapped in a Southern-set murder mystery Adapted from Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name, Peacock’s limited series stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as estranged sisters brought back together after a stabbing and a shooting.

Slaughter describes the novel and its adaptation as a love story, although she doesn’t mean that in the classic sense. “It’s about love between mothers and daughters, and fathers and daughters, and sisters, and husbands and wives,” she says. “It’s really universal.”

The series retains the overall narrative from the novel, but streamlines some of the storytelling. It opens with Charlie witnessing a violent school shooting, an incident that triggers her memories of the past. Rusty (Brendan Gleeson) takes the shooter, Kelly (Shayna Benardo), as a client but is attacked and hospitalized before he can go to court. He summons Sam back to town as the defense lawyer in his stead, which forces the sisters to confront what’s kept them apart for so long.

“She’s very disoriented and immediately transported back to the role of eldest daughter,” Byrne says of Sam. “The role of Sam is more typical for a male actor. We’ve all seen that origin story of a guy returning home to his roots. You’ve got to leave home to come home. It’s not as common for a female protagonist. So it felt familiar, but also fresh.”

Slaughter felt that Byrne, who was also an executive producer on the series, added a new dimension to the character.

“Rose brought a warmth to the character. I remember watching her in those first few days thinking how she elevated this person I had thought of in my head 10 years ago,” creator Karin Slaughter says. (David Urbanke / For The Times)

“In the book, Sam could come across as cold, not intentionally on her part — she was always surprised when people thought she was cold,” Slaughter says. “Rose brought a warmth to the character. I remember watching her in those first few days thinking how she elevated this person I had thought of in my head 10 years ago.”

Byrne worked with a physical therapist to manifest Sam’s limp, a result of the shooting in 1989, in a way that didn’t feel comical. Both actors also worked with a voice coach to perfect a Georgia accent — something that was important to Slaughter.

“As a Southerner I hate when you know something [is] set in Georgia and people have a Texas accent or an Alabama accent,” Slaughter says. “The cast worked so hard to get that right, including the generational differences. Meghann especially has this natural musicality that captures the prosody of a Southern accent.”

“Learning traits for characters are so juicy and always a great point of entry,” Byrne adds. “It gets you out of your head. Thinking about how someone walks through the world is so interesting because it’s very different from one person to the next.”

While Sam’s trauma is physically apparent, Charlie’s is more hidden. As the episodes unfurl, the heavy truth of her story and how it has affected her is revealed.

“When we meet her, she is really struggling with living authentically because she still harbors so many secrets that she feels so much shame about,” Fahy says. “And it’s a story worth telling to watch someone face themselves and create the life they really want to live as a result of that confrontation with themselves. The only way out is through.”

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Slaughter and her team worked with organizations like RAINN, Brady and 1in4 to ensure the handling of the more sensitive subjects in the series was done as carefully as possible. Director Steph Green framed all of the violent or traumatic moments through Sam and Charlie’s eyes, always showing how it affected them rather than their attackers, an important requirement for Slaughter.

“I hate when violence is used for thrills,” Slaughter says. “There were rules that I set down. Everything had to be from Sam or Charlie’s perspective, whether it was as young people or as adults. And I wanted everything in the light. Thrillers generally are dark and brooding, and I wanted this to be more true to life. Bad things happen in the daytime.”

Fahy says difficult moments in the show were handled with care, which included the school shooting and a scene of sexual assault. “It was the most responsible set I’ve ever been on,” she says. “I don’t think we would have been able to do it if it wasn’t like that.”

“When we meet her, she is really struggling with living authentically because she still harbors so many secrets that she feels so much shame about,” Fahy says about her character, Charlie. (David Urbanke / For The Times)

“It was no accident that it was all women,” Byrne adds. “There’s a direct correlation between all these women creating a safe environment for difficult things we would portray.”

It was also essential to portray Sam and Charlie as fully fleshed out women who are successful in spite of the bad things that have happened.

“Something we all talked about is how the characters are not defined by their trauma,” Fahy says. “They’re smart and they have full lives. Charlie loves what she does. Yes, they’re struggling, because who isn’t?”

The ending of the series differs from the novel. It brings the sisters together in one place, which Slaughter felt was essential. She also wanted the show to end with a sense of hope, which required them coming to a mutual understanding after the truths of their pasts are revealed.

“This is an opportunity for us to talk about these stories in a way that they’re not usually told,” Slaughter says. “It really relies on history being told through consensus. Once Sam and Charlie are together, they’re able to put together the pieces of what happened and they find a way to go on. There are so many women who have done that.”

Byrne says it results in the characters finally understanding each other. “There’s been so much miscommunication, and it’s part of why they became estranged,” she says. “You do what you’ve got to do to cope, but as a result, things can fall apart. Relationships can fall apart. When they finally know each other’s full story, they can have empathy and a cathartic moment.”

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“It’s a case of the truth setting people free,” Fahy adds.

Fahy, best known for her performances in “The White Lotus” and “Sirens,” says she always wanted a complicated role like that of Charlie. “I love digging into something that feels really hard,” she says. “I love the feeling of coming home from set and feeling exhausted, like I really spent it all that day.”

For Byrne, it was compelling to revisit the world of a legal thriller after five seasons of “Damages,” a series she co-starred in with Glenn Close, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

“You want to be able to do a rom-com and then a really gritty genre piece like this. To be able to dig into different material in different genres is the most I would have wished for being an actress,” she says. “But also to play a character like this, which I hadn’t done for a long time ever, really, was so much fun. All the characters live on with you, and it’s a continued creative conversation you have with yourself, consciously or not. I love that there could be a thread drawn from Ellen Parsons to Sam Quinn.”

“There’s been so much miscommunication, and it’s part of why they became estranged,” Byrne says about Sam and Charlie. “When they finally know each other’s full story, they can have empathy and a cathartic moment.” (David Urbanke / For The Times)

When Slaughter was originally touring to promote “The Good Daughter,” she remembers many experiences of women telling her they felt seen by the novel. She hopes that is also possible with the release of the series.

“When I started, there were very few women telling women’s stories and the way I was described was like muscular, meaty — all these male-dominated adjectives,” Slaughter says. “The biggest question I got was, ‘Why are you telling this story?’ As if women shouldn’t be interested in telling these stories from their perspective. The wonderful thing about a thriller is that justice will be served. Particularly now, a lot of women — and a lot of men too — need to have the sense that someone is finally being punished or held up to account.”

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“I trust the audience with however they feel about it or don’t feel about it,” Byrne says. “We took a lot of responsibility with how we portrayed everything. But we all held on to the idea of hope throughout the shoot, which came from Karin.”

Although “The Good Daughter” is a limited series, Slaughter can imagine more episodes. The author, who is working on her next novel, says she’d love to reunite with Fahy, Byrne and the crew.

“It was such a wonderful experience,” Slaughter says. “We’ll see what happens. For now, I want my readers to see this and feel great satisfaction, and to see that all the things they love about the book are in the show.”