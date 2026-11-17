‘Good Morning America’s’ Gio Benitez shares ‘surprising’ and ‘scary’ heart health update
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- “GMA” correspondent Gio Benitez revealed that he has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease.
- “So many people have this silent killer inside them and they have absolutely no idea,” he said.
“Good Morning America” host Gio Benitez has shared a “surprising” and “scary” update regarding his heart health.
The ABC News correspondent, who co-anchors the Sunday edition of the daily morning show, was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease, he revealed during a segment on “GMA” Tuesday.
“It shocked me because I feel totally fine. I eat right, I exercise, I do all the things. You guys know that,” Benitez, 41, said to his “GMA” colleagues Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. “And somehow, I had this thing. I just want to scream it from the rooftops right now. Not for pity for me, but because I know that so many people have this silent killer inside them and they have absolutely no idea.”
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The most common type of heart disease in the country, coronary artery disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries that carry blood to the heart, according to the CDC. The condition causes the arteries to get more narrow over time, which can lead to a partial or total blockage of the bloodflow. Plaque is made up of cholesterol, fats and other substances.
Benitez shared that he sought guidance from numerous doctors because of his family history — a number of his family members have died young and suddenly of heart attacks. Every one of them reassured Benitez that his heart was fine. He eventually discussed his situation with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist, who recommended he take a calcium score test, which is a CT scan that measures the amount of calcified plaque in a patient’s coronary arteries.
“This is one of the screening tests we use in cardiology to pick up on disease someone may not know they have because they don’t have any symptoms,” Narula explained, likening it to a mammogram or colonoscopy. She added that the test takes about 5 minutes, is low radiation, requires no real prep and usually costs around $100 to $150.
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Narula also stressed that the test is meant for people who are not yet exhibiting any symptoms of heart health issues and instead are looking to screen for risk factors. She said it is generally recommended for people who are borderline to intermediate risk, including men over 40, women over 45 and those with a strong family history of risk factors.
Benitez, whose calcium score fell in the high risk range, appeared in good spirits and says his next steps include listening to Narula.
“I’m going to increase cardio, abs are going to be popping like never before. I’m going to be fit, I’m going to be fine,” Benitez said, before acknowledging that hearing his test results was very scary and that he had difficulty sleeping because he had been so worried. “But I hope that people understand how important this is.”