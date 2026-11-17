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Has someone sent you the “Saturday Night Live” “Sister” sketch yet?

If you are an adult sibling with an elderly and/or potentially ailing parent, chances are someone has or soon will. Either in bittersweet commiseration or as a warning or rebuke.

On Saturday, host John Mulaney appeared in a satirical “health service” ad, written by Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell and former “SNL” writer Simon Rich, and cheekily eviscerated a healthcare and social system that plunks the growing responsibility for eldercare onto the already overly burdened shoulders of women. In this case, sisters.

“My dad means the world to me,” says a generic dude, played by Mulaney, a grandmaster of smarmy sincerity. “So when I noticed him start to slow down, I knew I needed to get him the best care possible.”

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Of course he did not want to put his father in a “home” and in-person care could cost “thousands a week. I didn’t know where to turn,” he says in infomercial despair. “That’s when I heard about ‘Sister.’”

Cue image of a beleaguered young woman (Jane Wickline) with a roller bag.

“Sister is a live-in 24/7 elder care provider that is completely free, and also your sister,” Mulaney enthuses. “Now I don’t have to worry about Dad getting the care and attention he needs, because my sister will do it, and I can get back to my life and the stuff I like to do.”

And it’s so simple! All he has to do is text “dad fell” and “she will quit her job, break her lease, and move halfway across the country to take care of him.”

The skit goes on to feature other men praising the benefits of the Sister system — she may not like helping Mom in the bathroom but she’ll do it (whereas he simply won’t) and since the parents’ will cannot be changed now that dementia has set in, “I still get 50% of the house she is currently deep-cleaning.”

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For three blackly hilarious and breathtakingly accurate minutes, millions of American women felt seen; more than 7,000 have left comments saying pretty much just that on “SNL’s” official YouTube account where the skit has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Host John Mulaney and Tommy Brennan during the “Sister” skit. (Jessica Neves / NBC)

The parody not only highlights the excruciating details of a caregiver’s life — all those hours on the phone with doctors, pharmacies, insurance providers broken by cooking and cleaning and “dad” comments — but by offering the gleeful brother perspective, it says the quiet part out loud. It’s not that certain siblings (often but not always male) cannot help with a failing parent, it’s just that they’d much rather not.

Instead, they happily surrender to a sister’s “desire” to run point; a desire that is the result of, as the skit points out, years of sexist programming designed to make the female children of any family believe they are the natural safety net in a healthcare system that too often abandons the elderly and infirm.

“Sister” certainly offers many caregiving women a fun way to make their feelings known to those family members who appear to view them as a free and convenient service (there’s no way of knowing how many adult brothers have been sent this clip but one hopes quite a few).

More than that, it is a scathing indictment of a society that continues to insist that more than half the population is a genetically assigned “caregiver” at birth and offers them little or no help. In a country that, with malice aforethought, continues to deliberately withhold the kind of national childcare aid offered by virtually every comparable government, it is not surprising that eldercare suffers the same kind of neglect.

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It’s not surprising, but still outrageous, especially considering that the same group of people are expected to provide the majority of both kinds of care, often simultaneously. The “Sister” skit hit many points on the head but it missed the most obvious one. Increasingly, women who are the primary caregiver for one or both of their parents are also the primary caregivers of young children.

Oh, and many of them have full-time jobs.

In a week filled with mishaps — the Outlook shutdown, the FAA ground stop, the online banking glitches — the impact of “Sister” took many people by surprise. Or at least it took many people who are not female caregivers by surprise. The rest of us, however, were surprised only by the willingness for male comedy writers and comedians to point out what we’ve been saying for decades.

As with the recent widespread technical failures, reliance on an overburdened, non-updated system will inevitably result in collapse.

So those brothers who recognized themselves in “Sister” face a very important choice: Start agitating for significant changes to our woeful elder (and child) care system, or get your own damn roller bag packed.