“Seinfeld” is regarded as one of television’s best comedies. It aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998.

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As a network, NBC has been around for 100 years, broadcasting on radio before going into television in 1939. While NBC has been an innovator in TV news and in sports, when you mention the network and its programming, it’s not long until someone brings up “Must See TV.”

Our staff compiled a list of more than 50 of the network’s most intelligent, groundbreaking, genre-creating series in honor of NBC’s 100th birthday. Was there a show missing that you expected to see? Do you have a lesser-known favorite that didn’t make our list? We want to hear your thoughts.

Tell us your favorites by Dec. 1 to be considered for an article sharing reader picks.