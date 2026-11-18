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The holidays are here and with them, holiday programming, a television tradition at least since 1951, when NBC commissioned Gian Carlo Menotti to write the opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” — it was the magi, see. Broadcast live, it was restaged annually for years before finally being put on tape in 1963, then, at Menotti’s insistence, disappearing from view a few years later.

But in the bottomless digital stocking that is 21st century TV, nothing ever has to go away. You will be able to spend the year’s waning months immersed in reruns of Rankin-Bass stop-motion specials and marathon showings of “Elf” and “A Christmas Story.” But as much as we love the old traditions — hanging the mistletoe, sneaking an extra shot of rum into the eggnog, and once more deciding not to watch “White Christmas” this year, except for “Sisters” and “Snow” — one does want for new presents to unwrap.

So here’s a compendium of this year’s freshman contenders for your attention. Will any become holiday classics? Only time will tell. (Not all were available to preview as of this writing.)

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Animated specials

“12 Days Of Snoopy” on Apple TV. (Apple TV)

‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’ (Apple TV, now streaming)

The dog who turned Charlie Brown into a bit player in his own comic is discombobulated when he discovers he’s been placed on the naughty list. With 12 days left until Christmas, and his Walter Mitty episodes leading to real-world mayhem, can he redeem himself? “We’re all capable of good and bad, Charlie Brown,” says Linus, typically philosophical. “Snoopy isn’t bad, he’s just not great at being good.”

“A Proud Family Wizmas” on Disney+. (Disney+)

‘A Proud Family Wizmas’ (Disney+, now streaming)

This special stop-motion edition of the hallowed cartoon series proposes a classic “save Christmas” scenario in which young Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), having caused Santa to quit his job, must put on the red suit herself. Lessons will be learned, but it still promises to be great.

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Pluto and Mickey in “Mickey’s Home Alone.” (Disney)

‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ (Disney Jr., Nov. 26; Disney+, Nov. 27)

Disney characters are overlaid upon the 1990 Macaulay Culkin classic as Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and others decamp to the Ice Palace, inadvertently leaving Mickey and Pluto to defend their home from a vagabond raccoon and weasel — the cartoon’s best characters, not just because classic Disney figures rendered in 3D is by nature disturbing — out to steal their dinner. (A gambit familiar from old Mickey shorts.) You can guess the ending.

SpongeBob and Plankton in “Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton.” (Nickelodeon / Paramount +)

‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton’ (Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Nov. 27)

Finding himself on the naughty list (see also: “12 Days of Snoopy,” above) and actually naughty Plankton (Mr. Lawrence), on the nice list, everyone’s favorite sea sponge SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) heads to the North Pole — which Plankton has taken over — to set things right.

Greg Heffley (voiced by Jacob Isaac Peterson) in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway.” (Disney)

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway’ (Disney+, Dec. 4)

Hoping to avoid his family and spend the holidays in his room playing video games, Greg Heffley (Jacob Isaac Peterson) is dragged on a tropical vacation. Calamities ensue. The trailer looks fantastic.

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Fraggles in “Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift.” (Apple TV)

‘Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift’ (Apple TV, Dec. 4)

Wembley leads the Fraggles on a field trip through that never-filled hole in the wall to Outer Space (where we live) to retrieve a postcard from Uncle Traveling Matt, and mistakenly takes possession of Doc’s cherished snow globe, leading to a disruption in holiday spirit. Everyone’s here — Doozers and Gorgs and Madame Heap, the sentient trash pile. Nervous fraggle Boober notes, aptly, “There’s a lot of schlepping over the holidays.” With the usual brilliant puppeteering and attention to detail.

“On the Fort Day of Christmas” sees the Belcher kids trying to build a record-breaking Christmas snow fort. (Disney)

‘Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas’ (Hulu, Dec. 7)

A short film in which the young Belchers take advantage of a snowstorm to build an epic snow fort.

Streaming movies (and a TV special)

Mary Steenburgen and Dennis Quaid in “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.” (Diyah Pera / Netflix)

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (Netflix, now streaming)

From author W. Bruce Cameron’s library of “Dog” novels. Depressed widower Sander Goss (Dennis Quaid) is rescued from dishevelment by a basset hound named Winstead (voice of Thomas Haden Church), who takes him for a walk so that he might meet Claire (Mary Steenburgen). Lots of family drama (Milo Ventimiglia plays Hunter, Sander’s son) on the way to you know where.

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Fantasia Barrino and Durrell “Tank” Babbs in “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas.” (Jay Johnson / Perry Well Films 2 / Netflix)

‘Tyler Perry’s the Gospel of Christmas’ (Netflix, now streaming)

R&B singer Durrell “Tank” Babbs is Isaac, a God-doubting former pop star — “Give Me Them Panties” was his big hit — assigned by his father a dying wish to run a heavily mortgaged church in a dodgy stretch of back-lot New York City. There are angels in the attic and a pawnbroker in a symbolic red coat to keep it all obvious. Lots of great singing.

Built on the bones of a Hallmark/Lifetime movie, but this one’s nicely fleshed out. Christina Walker (Lucy Hale) is a small-town furniture restorer whose friends and family think she should get a boyfriend, be married, have children — or at least find someone to show off at the Christmas Eve family dinner, where an empty seat is ever set in hopes. (Penelope Ann Miller and Paul Ben-Victor play her parents.) She seems happy enough on her own, but that’s not how these things work.

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester in “Guarding Stars.” (Netflix)

‘Guarding Stars’ (Netflix, now streaming)

From Katherine Center’s rom-com novel “The Bodyguard” (not to be confused with the Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard,” though not entirely dissimilar), personal security agent Hanna (Leighton Meester) poses as the girlfriend of actor Jack (Jared Padalecki) to protect him from a stalker. Andie MacDowell’s in it.

Chris Briney and Michelle Randolph in “Clashing Through the Snow.” (Brian Douglas / Prime)

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‘Clashing Through the Snow’ (Prime Video, Nov. 23)

This road trip romance finds “rival publishing editors” sharing a rental car on the way to New York, the most Christmas-y of all American cities. Somewhere along the way they will encounter Paris Hilton.

Taegen Burns, Asher Alexander, Richard Kind, Travis Van Winkle and Bryce Durfee in “Holiday Ever After.” (Gene Page / Hallmark Media)

‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+, Nov. 28)

Among the slurry of Hallmark films, this stands out for being filmed on location at Disney World and for including Richard Kind in the cast. Network queen Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) wishes to “find love, the kind that’s right out of a fairy tale.” Could it be with Philip (Travis Van Winkle), with whom she once went on a bad date? Collaborative merch is available on the Hallmark website.

Dan Jeannotte and Hunter King Credit in “Eight Nights of Love.” (Albert Camicioli / Hallmark Media)

‘Eight Nights of Love’ (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+, Nov. 29)

In what seems to be the season’s sole Hanukkah-themed offering — a kind of mix of “High Fidelity” and “A Christmas Carol” — a magical antique menorah transports Hannah (Hunter King) into past events to sort out her present life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Man With the Bag.” (Clay Enos / Prime)

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‘The Man With the Bag’ (Prime Video, Dec. 2)

Any holiday season that doesn’t put a star in the Santa suit is by definition a disappointment. This year’s likely looking entry posits Arnold Schwarzenegger as Kris Kringle, the first in memory, or ever, to sport an Austrian accent. Awkwafina plays a “disgruntled elf” who makes off with his bag of toys; Alan Ritchson is the thief he employs to get it back. Little Berkeley James plays Ritchson’s daughter, doubtlessly driving him toward redemption. The presence of Jane Krakowski, Kyle Mooney and Ken Jeong lends comedy cred.

Maddie Ziegler and Graham Phillips “In a Holidaze.” (Bettina Strauss / Netflix)

‘In a Holidaze’ (Netflix, Dec. 2)

Maddie Ziegler — actor, dancer, model, brand ambassador and just 24 — is caught in a Christmas time loop, like Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day.” From a novel by Christina Lauren (Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings). Rob Lowe and Patton Oswalt are in it, which amounts nearly to a recommendation.

‘Ghosts’ (CBS, Dec. 10)

With the series proper not scheduled to return until after the new year, we are placated with the gift of an hourlong Christmas episode — with a “Die Hard” theme.

Music and variety specials

‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ (ABC, Nov. 30)

An evening of musical performances (by whom, no one’s said) taped at Disney World and Disneyland.

ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” will be hosted by the members of Lady A, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. (Maarten De Boer / Disney)

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‘CMA Country Christmas’ (ABC, Disney+, Hulu, Dec. 1)

In its 17th year, featuring Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Lindsey Stirling, Zach Top and others. From — where else? — Nashville.

‘Christmas With Snoop’ (NBC, Dec. 2; Peacock, Dec. 3)

In the season’s most old-fashioned variety special, if you can believe it, beloved hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg welcomes his friends to an actual (or soundstage) hotel suite to act like it’s a party. Guests include Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Jamie Foxx, Gwen Stefani and best bud (and Halloween disaster) Martha Stewart.

‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’ (ABC, Dec. 25)

Not exactly live from Disney World and Disneyland. They’re parades! Disney parades! Disney Christmas parades!