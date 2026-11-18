Even the most ardent “Yellowjackets” fans can be forgiven if their memory is a bit rusty — it’s been more than 18 months since the twisty survival thriller aired its Season 3 finale. So there’s a lot to remember when the series returns to Paramount+ for its fourth and final season on Friday. Below is a quick primer on some of the main plot points up until now and where the characters find themselves, both in the 1996-97 timeline and the present day.

In the past

Girls gone wild

Season 3 begins with the Yellowjackets rebuilding after the cabin fire. (Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with Showtime)

Season 3 begins a few months after the Yellowjackets’ cabin burned down. Things seem peaceful; huts have been built and there’s even livestock and a thriving garden. Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) leads the group and discourages anyone from tracking down Coach Ben (Steven Krueger). But Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) descent into full darkness — and how the others react to it — is a big part of Season 3. Through intimidation, alliances and several power shifts, Shauna eventually usurps Natalie as leader. After years of speculation, it’s revealed that the Antler Queen seen in the very first episode is none other than Shauna. Another mystery from the first episode is finally revealed: Mari (Alexa Barajas) was the girl in the pit, after having the misfortune of drawing the wrong card and chosen as a sacrifice.

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Coach Ben is alive — oh, never mind

Teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) shows mercy toward Coach Ben (Steven Krueger). (Colin Bentley / Paramount+ with Showtime)

After fleeing the increasingly unpredictable girls in Season 2, we learn that Ben has taken refuge at Javi’s underground cave. He’s discovered when Mari falls into one of his traps. Though he holds her captive at first, he eventually lets her go. This turns out to be a big mistake, as she instantly tells the rest of the Yellowjackets, who capture him. Still blaming him for the cabin fire and his refusal to participate in the cannibalism, a trial is held for Ben. (Misty is his lawyer, Taissa is the prosecutor.) After Shauna intimidates a majority of the jury into finding him guilty, Ben is sentenced to death. But he’s given a last-second reprieve when Akilah (Nia Sondaya) reveals she had a vision that Ben is needed as a “bridge home” for the group. He is spared, but Shauna makes Melissa (Jenna Burgess) slash his Achilles tendon to keep him from running away. So Ben has evaded death again. But after being locked in the animal pen and force-fed, Ben begs Natalie for mercy — and she plunges a knife into his heart.

New travelers

A pair of researchers, Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and Hannah (Ashley Sutton), and their guide Kodiak (Joel McHale) discover the girls. (Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with Showtime)

As the Yellowjackets feast on Ben, they are discovered by scientists Hannah (Ashley Sutton) and Edwin (Nelson Franklin) and their guide, Kodiak (Joel McHale). It’s all captured on Hannah’s tape, along with Lottie putting an ax in Edwin’s head. Hannah also records a message to her daughter, Alex, before she and Kodiak are taken captive. Kodiak offers to guide them all to safety, an idea that doesn’t appeal to Shauna, who has come to enjoy her power in the wilderness. To prove her loyalty to Shauna, Hannah stabs Kodiak and is welcomed into the group.

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Natalie saves the day?

Natalie manages to make contact with the outside world in the Season 3 finale. (Paramount+ with Showtime)

Even with the guide gone, there is hope for rescue. Van (Liv Hewson) has been attempting to fix the scientists’ satellite phone. She is helped by Misty (Samantha Hanratty), who brings her pieces of the plane’s transponder, which she had originally destroyed. Natalie colludes with them to finish the repairs. Hannah also helps by wearing Natalie’s mask so Natalie can sneak away and get the phone to a high peak for a signal. In the final moments of the season, Natalie is able to make contact with the outside world.

In the Present

One hell of a mixtape

Melissa (Hilary Swank) returns; she changed her name and married Hannah’s daughter. (Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with Showtime)

A large part of Season 3 was built around the mysterious digital audio tape left on Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey) doorstep — which turns out to be Hannah’s recording. We find out the person who sent it was none other than Melissa, the girl who once seemed to worship Shauna before becoming terrified of her. Melissa (Hilary Swank) is not only alive, but living a happy life under a new name. She even has a daughter and a wife, who turns out to be Hannah’s daughter, Alex.

The deaths of Lottie and Van

Callie (Sarah Desjardins) turns out to be the person who shoved Lottie (Simone Kessell) down the stairwell. (Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with Showtime)

The tape ultimately leads to the death of two Yellowjackets. Lottie (Simone Kessell) is released by the psychiatric prison and shows up at Jeff (Warren Cole) and Shauna’s home; she develops a bond with their daughter, Callie (Sarah Desjardins). When Lottie is found dead at the bottom of a stairwell, Misty (Christina Ricci), and her fellow citizen-detective Walter (Elijah Wood), investigate. While Shauna is the original suspect, it turns out to have been Callie, who shoved her in a fit of anger after Lottie stole the tape from their house.

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Shauna learns that Melissa had sent the tape as a peace offering — when it was received, Callie dropped the note explaining everything under the fridge. But it’s too late; Shauna attacks Melissa, taking a bite out of her arm and then forces her to eat it. Melissa breaks free but not for long.

Melissa escapes only long enough to encounter Misty, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose). Back at her house, Melissa manages to knock everyone out by shutting the flue on the fireplace and letting carbon monoxide fill the room. Van comes in from outside and rescues them all. Taissa, who has spent most of the season taken over by her sinister alter ego (Other Tai), wants to kill Melissa as a blood sacrifice to keep Van’s cancer in remission. And for a brief moment, Van considers it. But she chooses to let her go — and Melissa fatally stabs Van in the chest with a knife.

Where are they now?

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) embraces her dark side. (Darko Sikman / Paramount+)

Taissa doesn’t take losing her true love well. In fact, she carries her body to the woods, cuts out her heart and eats it. Melissa goes on the run from her former teammates and probably has a lot of explaining to do to Alex. Misty stops trying to solve everyone’s problems; she breaks with both an increasingly suspicious Walter and the spiraling Shauna. The last straw for Shauna is when Jeff, who is fed up with his wife’s lies and wanting to protect their daughter, takes Callie and leaves. This dissolves any shred of composure for Shauna, who completely embraces her dark side.