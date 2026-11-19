Actor Larry Poindexter, pictured above in ‘S.W.A.T.,” died Wednesday days after he was struck by a vehicle. He was 66.

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Actor Larry Poindexter, who most notably appeared in the long-running daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 66.

Poindexter, a veteran of the small screen who acted in more than 100 TV series, died Wednesday, days after he was struck by a vehicle last week in Studio City, his longtime agent Harry Gold confirmed on Thursday to The Times. The actor had been receiving care in a local hospital and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday for broken ribs but died “suddenly” in the morning, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

The actor was struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. Friday while he was walking near the intersection of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard near his home, officials confirmed to NBC News. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

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“He was a great actor, musician and producer but most of all, a fine human being, and a loving father and husband,” Gold said in an email to The Times. “He will be truly missed.”

Poindexter’s “Days of Our Lives” tenure spanned 30 episodes from 1984 to 2018 and saw him play characters Father Louis and Ben Welch, according to IMDb. He also appeared in a dozen episodes of “General Hospital” as Dr. Asher Thomas in 2005.

His lengthier TV stints include appearances in “Santa Barbara,” “New York Daze” and “The Hard Times of RJ Berger.” His credits also include “Castle,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Will & Grace” and network prime time staples “9-1-1,” “NCIS” and “S.W.A.T.”

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He most recently appeared in “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Script Flippers Content” and was set to appear in “Wine & Whimsy,” according to IMDb. He has several casting director and producing credits as well.

Poindexter was also a singer, performing as the lead vocalist for alternative country band the High Lonesome during the 1990s, according to Deadline. A Dallas native, Poindexter is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, an Emmy-nominated casting director, and their two sons.