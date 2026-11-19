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On Dec. 12, 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas and indicted for seven criminal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. He was ultimately convicted on all counts and sentenced to 25 years in prison — a sentence he is currently serving. Bankman-Fried’s story has been highly publicized. But a new Netflix drama, “The Altruists,” posits that it was actually the relationship between Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, the CEO of cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, that brought about his downfall.

“The Altruists,” now streaming, follows the on-and-off relationship between Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Ellison (Julia Garner) starting from their meeting in the summer of 2015 at New York City trading firm Jane Street Capital. It examines how their personal lives intertwined with the collaboration between FTX and Alameda, which Bankman-Fried also founded. The eight-episode series is the culmination of four years of research by creator and showrunner Graham Moore, which began with him speaking to New York magazine journalists Kevin T. Dugan and Jen Wieczner.

“I started working on this in November of 2022 as FTX was collapsing,” Moore says. “There was a lot I was hearing that people couldn’t print or couldn’t be sourced well enough to print. The story I was hearing was not just about the financial aspect. It was this personal story between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.”

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Review ‘The Altruists’ dramatizes how a nerdy couple triggered a massive financial fraud Netflix’s limited series about Sam Bankman-Fried and the crash of his crypto exchange FTX is framed as a sort of love story with Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner in starring roles.

Moore spoke with dozens of real people who were involved in the story. He read all the transcripts from Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, as well as from the civil suits later filed against the FTX founder. Although many of the scenes are dramatized, they are based on substantial research.

“In a big picture way, everything is either accurate or is my creative imagining of events whose true nature simply will never be provable one way or another,” Moore says. “For example, when did Sam and Caroline first kiss? Our show makes a creative guess.”

Here, Moore, Garner and Boyle explain how they got to the heart of the truth on “The Altruists.”

A charming founder who made bad decisions

Boyle spoke to Bankman-Fried and mined interviews he gave for the part. (Netflix)

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Before being cast in “The Altruists,” Boyle was tapped to play Bankman-Fried in a film that never got off the ground. That initial research helped as Boyle began to immerse himself in the world, which included listening to recordings of Bankman-Fried while he walked around Vancouver, Canada, where the show was filmed.

“He loved to give interviews,” Boyle says. “There was so much. His accent’s so interesting. It’s not nasal, but it’s pinched. He goes back and forth, correcting himself, when he’s speaking, and that gives you a thought about how his brain’s going. I imagined [his brain] with a million computer tabs. He’s taking down one and then five more come up.”

Boyle also spoke with Bankman-Fried ahead of shooting. “He was really open to me and really forthcoming with answers and thoughts about his situation,” Boyle says.

During his preparation, he discovered that part of Bankman-Fried’s success came from how he was perceived by those around him. In the series, the character is surrounded by supporters and people who wanted to be part of FTX.

“There was this cult of personality and charm that he had,” Boyle says. “I would see videos of him and be like, ‘Why are people trusting him with this or giving him all this money?’ I met with people who worked with him and when they spoke about him it was as if they were infatuated. And power is attractive.”

“The Altruists” never makes Bankman-Fried out to be a villain. Moore doesn’t think Bankman-Fried had a long-con plan to steal billions of dollars from FTX users. “It was a series of line crossings,” he says. “And I think that we all have a capacity for justifying our own behavior.”

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“If I am FTX and all my self-worth and personhood is attached to this business, I’ll do absolutely anything to protect it,” Boyle adds. “I think in the real world Sam Bankman-Fried was motivated by good and he f—ed up along the way.”

The eccentric girlfriend who admitted the fraud

Garner describes Ellison as a mysterious, emotional person “who is fighting to not be emotional.” (Netflix)

Garner had less to work with than Boyle. Ellison refused to speak with her, and there was only one 30-minute interview the actor could find online. Ellison’s blog, diary entries and Twitter account offered additional insight, and there was also a covert recording taken during a meeting at Alameda in 2022. In the audio, Ellison admitted that Alameda Research had secretly borrowed billions of dollars in FTX customer funds — a moment that is depicted almost word for word on the show.

“I had very limited resources when it came to actually doing the mannerisms, doing the vocal work, doing the actual physicality of it,” Garner says. “I really had to focus and concentrate and obsess over those two recordings. Caroline didn’t want to talk, but I used that. She wanted to be seen, but she didn’t want to be watched, and I think there’s a difference. She hated the feeling of being overlooked, and that made her work harder and overcompensate.”

Some of Ellison’s eccentricities are revealed in the episodes. In the series, she’s obsessed with One Direction and she’s an avid writer of Harry Potter fan fiction, both of which are true.

Business Caroline Ellison says Sam Bankman-Fried directed her to commit crimes Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive of Alameda Research, told an N.Y. court that Sam Bankman-Fried directed her to commit crimes that led up to the collapse of FTX.

“Her diary leaked to the New York Times the summer before the trial,” Moore says. “That was a great trove of information, as was her blog.”

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Garner describes Ellison as being mysterious and almost “creature-like.”

“She approaches things like a little kid with an open heart, and that’s why she gets really disappointed and scared,” Garner says. “Because once she opens her heart, she feels things really deeply, even though she doesn’t want to feel things. It was such a complex character because you’re playing somebody who is so emotional who is fighting to not be emotional.”

The on-again, off-again relationship

The series depicts the relationship between Bankman-Fried and Ellison as starting in 2016. (Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix)

Bankman-Fried and Ellison met at Jane Street Capital, but it’s unclear when they actually started dating. “The Altruists” depicts the beginning of their relationship in 2016. Ellison was a professed polyamorist, which is evidenced by what she wrote on her blog.

“Do we assume that she believed everything she says she believed on the blog, or do we think that sometimes when you’re a young person you write things online to try and see how you feel about it?” Moore says. “It’s possible she was more committed to the intellectual concept of polyamory than to its practice in her own personal life. We don’t suggest that she sleeps with terribly many more people than Sam.”

The connection between the two is initially nerdy and largely innocent. Both believed in effective altruism, a philosophical and social movement that emphasizes creating the most positive impact possible. They regularly broke up and got back together, although it was impossible for Moore to determine exactly when. The couple also concealed their personal relationship in order to preserve an image of integrity regarding FTX and Alameda.

“The story is about these two people who fell in love and connected,” Garner says. “Sometimes when people love each other, but they’re not settled within themselves, things blow up. This show shows how when they worked together they were great, but when they worked against each other the company started to collapse.”

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“I deeply believe that Sam and Caroline both got into this for altruistic reasons,” Moore adds. “But they had what was by all accounts this tortuous, on-again, off-again romance. And by the end of that romance they had turned each other into two people who did the exact opposite of the thing they initially set out to do.”

The bachelorette party

A scene where Ellison attends a bachelorette party was rooted in fact. (Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix)

While working at Alameda, Ellison attended a bachelorette party for one of her longtime friends. Another attendee was Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller, who recorded a drunken Ellison speaking about the two companies during the party. Miller’s recordings kicked off an investigation into the connection between FTX and Alameda.

“I am not remotely a good enough writer to have made up that bachelorette party story,” Moore says. “That is the most well-documented part of this entire thing.”

There were some differences, however. The bride was an amalgamation of a couple of people, Moore says. And Miller did disclose to Ellison that she was a reporter at the start of the bachelorette weekend, unlike in the show.

“Caroline certainly got drunk and let things slip at that bachelorette party. Had she not done that, things would have ended up very differently,” he says.

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“You really see the little girl in her,” Garner says of the party episode. “She really wanted to fit in. To me, that’s the character. That bachelorette scene is the character.”

The employees based on real people

The employees in the show based on real people: Nishad Singh (Karan Soni), Constance Wang (Madison Hu), Claire Watanabe (Naomi Okada), Gary Wang (Eugene Young), Sam Trabucco (Alex Lawther) and Ryan Salame (Matt Rife). (Netflix)

In the series, a new hire named Rachel discovers an anomaly in FTX’s books. She is an imagined character who serves as a stand-in for what Moore believes happened at the company. “There must have been newer employees at this company sniffing around and finding things that they weren’t supposed to find,” Moore says. “And there must have been intense drama to conceal some of this information from those employees. We frankly have no on-the-record information about what those stories might have been.”

All of the other FTX and Alameda employees are based on actual people, although some of the details are supposition. For instance, not much was known about the chief technology officer of FTX, Gary Wang (Eugene Young).

“He’s never spoken publicly,” Moore says. “He testified at the trial, so we have his transcripts. He was really close to Sam. Sam really did recruit him to join the company. But some of the more personality stuff we’ve either had to create or make educated guesses about.”

More was known about Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of Alameda Research, and Nishad Singh, FTX’s head of engineering. “Nishad Singh is real and all of his basic biographical information is true,” Moore says. “Sam is very much real. Even the name of his boat, Soak My Deck, on the show is real.”

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FTX and Alameda’s downfall

The series suggests that Bankman-Fried and his employees made a series of bad calls. (Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix)

“The Altruists” suggests that Bankman-Fried and Ellison, along with several other employees, made a series of bad judgments. They concealed a fraudulent relationship between FTX and Alameda in an attempt to cover up the fact that $8 billion in assets was moved between the two companies. By 2022, FTX became the third-largest digital currency exchange and had a valuation of $32 billion. But that November, the company declared bankruptcy.

“There are things we’ve simplified a little bit,” Moore says. “And as to the question of where did the $8 billion go, there are conflicting narratives. Sam maintains his innocence to this day. There are other people who maintain Sam’s innocence. Our depiction hews pretty closely to what Caroline, Nishad and Gary testified to at the trial.”

“Their lives were moving so fast all the time,” Garner adds. “And when a person’s life is moving so fast, they have to just see what’s in front of them at that moment, hour by hour. I don’t think they really even had much time to think.”

As seen on the series, Bankman-Fried’s parents were present in the Bahamas in the final months of FTX. His father Joe Bankman (Paul Reiser) was a consultant at the company.

“Why was he inviting his parents to be so close to the operation in the six to 12 months before the company collapsed?” Moore says. “I think he wanted to have his dad close. In the final episode, we show Sam’s PR tour where he was doing every interview he possibly could and we show his parents being there for those interviews. And they were supporting him doing those interviews against the wishes of his defense attorneys, which is all true.”

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“Everything in his life had led him to believe he can outsmart his way of everything,” says Boyle of Bankman-Fried’s last-ditch efforts to save FTX.

Bankman-Fried’s arrest

Bankman-Fried was with his parents, Barbara Fried (Robin Weigert) and Joe Bankman (Paul Reiser), when he was arrested. (Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix)

“The Altruists” accurately shows Bankman-Fried being arrested in the Bahamas at his penthouse. “We know his parents were there.” Moore says. “But the show opens and closes with a phone call between him and Caroline that did not occur.”

On the phone call, Caroline finally tells Sam she loves him. “There’s a scene at the start of the show when she tells him she believes in him,” Boyle says. “I feel like that’s like the start of his journey. And then at the end she says ‘I love you.’ And he can let go of all that tension and feel free. That’s what makes the show so interesting — this crazy relationship between them.”