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After a long break in the wilderness, “Yellowjackets” returned to Paramount+ on Friday with the first episode of its fourth and final season. It opens with the cannibalistic teens being saved from the wilderness in Canada, although the exact moment of rescue has yet to be seen.

The girls are shown being examined by doctors, interviewed by investigators and reuniting with their parents as TV reports — from iconic ‘90s TV programs and outlets like “Hard Copy” and MTV News — announce that they’ve been found. While some of the girls appear relieved, they are also angry and distant as they try to keep mum on what actually happened to them and what they had to do to survive.

In the present timeline, the episode shows an increasingly unhinged Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) determined to track down Melissa (Hilary Swank), who has been in hiding, and a still-conniving Misty (Christina Ricci). In an interview edited for length and clarity, co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the latter of whom directed the first episode, spoke about how the season begins and what we can expect going forward.

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Originally you pitched a five-year plan for “Yellowjackets,” but four is the final season. Did you have to rethink anything with a compressed timeline?

Ashley Lyle: We had to do a little bit of pivoting, but to be perfectly honest, it wasn’t a ton. As we were breaking the fourth season it became clearer to us that we were barreling headfirst into the end of the show. We had to ask ourselves: Do we want to potentially overstay our welcome? Stretch things out and potentially miss our opportunity to end things on our own terms? Or do we want to just go for it now. Frankly, going into it now felt like the more propulsive way to tell the story.

Co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson on the set of “Yellowjackets.” Nickerson directed the first episode. (Darko Sikman / Paramount+)

When the Yellowjackets are rescued we see re-creations of shows from the era. How did you get Kurt Loder from “MTV News” to cameo?

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Lyle: I love that. It was so fun that he was game for that. He recorded the voice for it — we just did a new voice-over, it’s old video footage of him.

It’s such a perfect encapsulation of that time.

Lyle: I described him the other day to someone as our generation’s Walter Cronkite, which I stand by.

Do you ever worry about confusing the modern audience who’s like, “What’s ‘Hard Copy’?”

Lyle: Oh, we just assumed that we would confuse them. I think we confuse our young cast a lot.

We know the Yellowjackets get rescued but we don’t see the actual rescue in the episode. We do see Natalie returning to something shocking. I assume the rest will be filled in this season?

Lyle: I like to think that we created a little bit of a teaser trailer within the show itself at the very end of this episode, when all of our girls are flashing forward to what happened. To some extent, it’s the mystery of the season — what happened between the moment that Natalie made contact and the moment that they were rescued. We decided that two timelines wasn’t enough, so we thought we’d throw a third in there.

I didn’t realize that but you’re right — you’re now on three timelines. Did you intend that all along?

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Bart Nickerson: We knew we were going to introduce that pretty early on. It just felt right. But then we had to figure out how to work it out and it does get very confusing. We’re looking at the pre-rescue, post-rescue and present-day storyline. We use lots of Post-it notes. Our Post-it notes budget is out of control.

Not to oversimplify things, but why can’t Shauna let Melissa go in the present day? After it turned out Melissa wasn’t blackmailing her and sent her the tape in good faith, why is she so determined to track her down?

Lyle: In fairness, letting things go is not one of Shauna’s strong suits. These women are under each other’s skin; they are absolutely, intrinsically and inexorably linked to each other. One thing we’ve talked about a lot in the [writers’] room is that as much as they both love and hate each other, they are the only ones who truly understand each other. So having them in each other’s lives and orbit is really a way to be seen. Because I think that these are women who are never truly seen other than by each other.

Nickerson with Hilary Swank, who plays adult Melissa, and Jaylee Hamidi, who plays Alex, on the set of “Yellowjackets.” (Darko Sikman / Paramount+)

At the end, we see Melissa has moved in next door to Shauna to hide in plain sight. Which is clever but also risky — Shauna could tell Alex that Melissa did know Alex’s mother.

Nickerson: She could and I think there’s a bit of … self-sabotaging is not the right word, but the idea that they hold something for one another that can be like a drug to a certain extent. They’re willing to risk quite a bit to stay in each other’s orbits.

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There are some characters introduced in the post-rescue past who are left behind in Canada at the end of the episode. Will we see more of Dr. Sharon Lewis, who questioned Shauna about her pregnancy?

Lyle: Obviously, Shauna’s pregnancy and the reverberations of that on her character and the people in her life will play a part this season. Her mother is very observant and while she’s not in a position to question Shauna and her experience, that concern will continue to play a role this season.

Voices Commentary: In ‘Yellowjackets,’ as in America, the dangers of childbirth are all too real In the latest episode of the Showtime survival drama, we learn what happened to Shauna’s baby — and it’s based on a reality many women experience.

In the present day, we also see June Squibb briefly in this episode as a woman at Misty’s retirement home, “Aunt Geraldine.” I assume there will be more to come?

Nickerson: I think it’s fair to say that we did not cast June Squibb to be just sleeping in a bed.

Lyle: I hope that Geraldine is surprising; I think she’s a lot of fun. Building her character in the writers room, we kept saying “June Squibb. Like a June Squibb type.” She was the gold standard. And when we went to our casting directors, they said, “Well, why don’t you just get June Squibb?” We were like, “There’s no way!” We were pinching ourselves.

Why do you think such great actors are so eager to sign onto this show and get their dark side out?

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Lyle: Every single time it happens, I’m just shocked and delighted. I think they know it’s a good chance to let your freak flag fly a little bit and do something a little off the wall.

Nickerson: I know if I was an actor, I would want to do the stuff that I don’t get to do in real life. Being horrible without consequence seems really fun.

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) in “Yellowjackets.” Why can’t Shauna let Melissa go? According to Lyle, “letting things go is not one of Shauna’s strong suits.” (Darko Sikman / Paramount+)

There’s a great scene where Misty pretends to be Shauna to buy a gun and it’s kind of Christina Ricci playing Melanie Lynskey. Did they have fun with that?

Lyle: We did. And you can’t really see it under the flannel, but she’s even wearing the Yo La Tengo shirt.

On a meta level, that was actually Melanie’s specific request for Shauna because Melanie’s a big Yo La Tengo fan. So that is Misty playing Shauna, but also kind of Misty playing Melanie’s version of Shauna. It has many levels.

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The show is famous for its needle drops and soundtrack choices. Can you talk about opening the season with “Santeria”?

Lyle: There was a very mild questioning of, “Do you want to open the entire series on Jeff and Randy?” And we were like, “Yes, we do. Very much so.” It just seemed fun as a way to announce that we are home, that we were going to see things that we’ve never seen before. And the juxtaposition of such a classic kind of teen boy moment with the enormity of the reveal that the girls have been found just really appealed to us. What better way to soundtrack Jeff and Randy getting high outside the furniture store than a little bit of Sublime?

Are those needle drops written into the script? Do you think of them when you’re writing?

Nickerson: In some cases, but the vast majority of them can be a process where we try a million songs, and it is often not the song you think that carries everything you want. There’s room for great surprises. And it’s tricky, especially dealing with nostalgia because with bands like Sublime or the Offspring, you have a lot of attachments and associations with these songs that were on the radio all the time.

Lyle: We did not script any of the ones in this first episode but we had a really strong suspicion that we wanted to use Nirvana. But we didn’t dare to assume that there was any world in which we were going to be able to get it. So that was a really happy surprise for us when we were able to clear it and use “Where Do You Sleep at Night?”

Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) in the hospital after she and the rest of the girls are rescued. (Darko Sikman / Paramount+)

That song plays when they first return to civilization and they’re passing each other in the hospital. Was it specifically that song or were you just hoping for Nirvana?

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Lyle: We talked pretty early on about that song. It’s just such a raw visceral song and obviously anybody who was alive then saw it on constant repeat on MTV. This season in particular, we really wanted to focus not just on our favorite hits from the ’90s and maybe ones that weren’t as familiar to other people, but like the absolute nostalgia bombs.

Nickerson: Another big surprise for me was “Freshman,” which plays when they’re headed back home.

Lyle: I was not surprised at that.

Nickerson: That one hit hard for me. You hear it and it just makes so much sense. It’s a song about reflecting on guilt. They are on the precipice of having to return home with all these secrets and things that they had done. When we saw it we were like, “Oh, this is good.”

Lyle: It just hits. It absolutely hits. Usually we really try not to be completely on the nose with needle drops. As Bart said, it’s kind of a song about reckoning with guilt over a moment. Their reckoning with guilt definitely teeters on that precipice, if not tips completely over into it. It just felt right so we decided to lean in.

Have there been any musicians that you’ve really wanted to get that you haven’t been able to, or you just haven’t found the right spot for yet?

Nickerson: There have been a few.

Lyle: And there have been also a few that we weren’t able to use at first, and then we were. We actually were excited at the end of last season to use “Living on the Edge” by Aerosmith. We had really wanted it in Season 1 and couldn’t do it. So did they come around. Or we just got a better budget.